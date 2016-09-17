Zuma arrives in New York for UN General Assembly

President Jacob Zuma has arrived in New York in the United States to attend the general debate of the 71st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA71), the presidency said on Saturday.

The general debate presented an opportunity for member states to take stock of the effectiveness of the United Nations, and it was expected that member states would use the general debate to chart a way forward to improve the organisation’s efficiency and relevance by making it more democratic, responsive, and transparent, it said in a statement.

This would also be the final general debate for current UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, whose term ends on December 31. The process of appointing his successor was under way and expected to feature in discussions at the general debate.

South Africa would use the opportunity to communicate progress made towards achieving Africa’s development, including the industrialisation and regional integration drives, with the aim of achieving a better life for South Africans and all in the continent.

South Africa would also continue to raise concern regarding the strength of the institutions of global governance, including the UN, specifically the security council, and to advocate for the urgent reform of these institutions with the aim of “correcting the historical injustice against Africa, reflected in their outdated structures”, the presidency said.

