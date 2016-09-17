Live report: Zesco United vs Mamelodi Sundowns

– referee blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Zesco United 0-0 Mamelodi Sundowns

– 45+2′ free kick for Zesco and a yellow card for Arendse

– 37′ corner kick for Zesco

– 34′ corner kick for Sundowns

– 31′ another free kick for Zesco and a yellow card for Zwane

– 30′ free kick for Zesco, but it’s wasted

– 28′ Tau beats shows brilliant skill to beat his marker, but shoots straight at the keeper

– 24′ chance for Zesco! But Onyango does well to come out of his area to claim the ball from Mwelwa’s feet!

– 17′ offside call goes against Zesco

– 13′ Mabunda’s shot is saved by Banda

– 13′ Billiat’s volley goes wide of goals

– 12′ corner kick for Sundowns

– 11′ offside call goes against Zesco

– 9′ Were is through on goals, but Onyango does well to steal the ball from his feet

– 5′ corner kick for Sundowns

– 2′ Were shoots wide from close range

– the game is underway at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium

– kickoff

Starting XI:

Zesco United XI: JAcob Banda, Simon Silwimba, Ben Adam Banh, Daviv Owini Odhiambo, Ayo Oluwafemi, Mwape Mwelwa, Kondwani Mtonga, Mishech Chaila, John Ching’andu, Jackson Mwanza, jesse jackson Were.

Mamelodi Sundowns XI: Dennis Onyango, Siyanda Zwane, Wayne Arendse, Thabo Nthethe, Tebogo Langerman, Hlompho Kekana, Tiyani Mabunda, Percy Tau, Themba Zwane, Keagan Dolly, Khama Billiat

Hello and welcome to the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola where Zesco United take on Mamelodi Sundowns in a Caf Champions League semi-final match.