Local News 17.9.2016 03:21 pm

Live report: Zesco United vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Khama Billiat of Mamelodi Sundowns (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Hello and welcome to the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola where Zesco United take on Mamelodi Sundowns in a Caf Champions League semi-final match.

– referee blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Zesco United 0-0 Mamelodi Sundowns

– 45+2′ free kick for Zesco and a yellow card for Arendse

– 37′ corner kick for Zesco

– 34′ corner kick for Sundowns

– 31′ another free kick for Zesco and a yellow card for Zwane

– 30′ free kick for Zesco, but it’s wasted

– 28′ Tau beats shows brilliant skill to beat his marker, but shoots straight at the keeper

– 24′ chance for Zesco! But Onyango does well to come out of his area to claim the ball from Mwelwa’s feet!

– 17′ offside call goes against Zesco

– 13′ Mabunda’s shot is saved by Banda

– 13′ Billiat’s volley goes wide of goals

– 12′ corner kick for Sundowns

– 11′ offside call goes against Zesco

– 9′ Were is through on goals, but Onyango does well to steal the ball from his feet

– 5′ corner kick for Sundowns

– 2′ Were shoots wide from close range

– the game is underway at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium

– kickoff

Starting XI:

Zesco United XI: JAcob Banda, Simon Silwimba, Ben Adam Banh, Daviv Owini Odhiambo, Ayo Oluwafemi, Mwape Mwelwa, Kondwani Mtonga, Mishech Chaila, John Ching’andu, Jackson Mwanza, jesse jackson Were.
Mamelodi Sundowns XI: Dennis Onyango, Siyanda Zwane, Wayne Arendse, Thabo Nthethe, Tebogo Langerman, Hlompho Kekana, Tiyani Mabunda, Percy Tau, Themba Zwane, Keagan Dolly, Khama Billiat

