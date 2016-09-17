menu
URGENT:Israeli missiles brings down rocket fired from Syria: army

AFP
Israeli brings down missiles from Syria.

Israeli brings down missiles from Syria.

It was a departure from recent tit-for-tat artillery fire and occasional retaliatory air strikes.

Israel’s Iron Dome missile defence system destroyed a rocket fired from Syria at the Israeli-held zone of the Golan Heights Saturday in an apparent uptick in tension between the uneasy neighbours.

“A short time ago a projectile fired from Syria was intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defence system. No injuries have been reported,” a military statement said.

A spokeswoman could not immediately say if it was the first time Iron Dome had seen action on the Golan but it was a departure from recent tit-for-tat artillery fire and occasional retaliatory air strikes.

