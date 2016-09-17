menu
World 17.9.2016 05:38 pm

Transgender Briton is UK’s first female combat soldier

AFP
Transgender Chloe Allen joins UK's combat.

Transgender Chloe Allen joins UK's combat.

Women currently account for about 10 percent of British military personnel.

A transgender soldier is set to become Britain’s first female to serve on the frontline, The Sun newspaper reported Saturday.

Chloe Allen, who joined the army four years ago as Ben, told the tabloid it was “a great honour to make history”.

The defence ministry in July announced a lifting of the ban on women serving in combat roles.

The decision, which is being gradually implemented over three years, comes after the United States dropped its official ban on women in combat in January.

Allen, 24, said she would “love to inspire people to just come out and be themselves”.

She told The Sun: “As much as it’s a big bad world, it’s not as bad as people think and it’s easier when you’ve got your mates and your bosses behind you.”

General James Everard said: “I applaud Guardsman Chloe Allen for being a trendsetter and wish her every success.”

He added that “the British Army is really proving itself as an inclusive organisation where everyone is welcome and can thrive”.

Women currently account for about 10 percent of British military personnel.

bcp/jwp/pvh

© 1994-2016 Agence France-Presse

Related Stories
Democracy plan for Syria 8.9.2016
Beware Rich Dad’s promise of UK property investment success 19.7.2016
‘Quotas not enough to combat gender disparity’ 16.7.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

SA experiencing what happens when leaders, citizens serve themselves before country, says Phosa
Africa

SA experiencing what happens when leaders, citizens serve themselves before country, says Phosa

Fracas at Mujuru’s Pretoria rally as irate Zimbabweans demand answers
Africa

Fracas at Mujuru’s Pretoria rally as irate Zimbabweans demand answers

Zuma arrives in New York for UN General Assembly
Africa

Zuma arrives in New York for UN General Assembly

Archbishop Tutu readmitted in hospital
Africa

Archbishop Tutu readmitted in hospital

Jordaan – Mashaba just has to go
Phakaaathi

Jordaan – Mashaba just has to go

readers' choice

Judge Mabel Jansen robbers wanted Malema’s tax files
National

Judge Mabel Jansen robbers wanted Malema’s tax files

Andile Mngxitama’s BLF to move its accounts to VBS Mutual Bank
National

Andile Mngxitama’s BLF to move its accounts to VBS Mutual Bank

Winnie Mandela ‘unites’ Malema and Ramaphosa
National

Winnie Mandela ‘unites’ Malema and Ramaphosa

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV
Business

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV

Zuma’s pals get first multimillion-rand nuclear deal
National

Zuma’s pals get first multimillion-rand nuclear deal

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.