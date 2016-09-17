menu
Local News 17.9.2016 06:11 pm

Eagles beat All Stars in eight-goal thriller

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Kost Papic. Pic: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images.

Eight goals were scored as Royal Eagles thumped Cape Town All Stars 6-2 to register their first win of the season in the National First Division league match on Saturday afternoon.

Orlando Pirates’ on-loan striker, Siyanda Ngubo scored twice to help Eagles earn the full points at Harry Gwala Stadium. Raymond Monama also scored twice, while Phumelele Bengu and Philani Cele scored one each.

Stellenbosch FC also registered their first win of the season, beating National First Division newcomers, Magesi FC 2-0 at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Nathan Gertse scored early in the first half to give the visitors the lead and Lesley Koapeng killed off the game in the 60th minute.

Mthatha Bucks squandered a 2-0 lead to end up sharing the points with AmaZulu. Ussuthu scored through second half substitutes, Siphesihle Nzimande and Nkanyiso Zungu to earn a 2-2.

NFD Results:

Mthatha Bucks 2-2 AmaZulu
Real Kings 2-1 Mbombela United
AmaTuks 0-0 FC Cape Town
Magesi 0-2 Stellenbosch FC
Milano United 2-1 Jomo Cosmos
Royal Eagles 6-2 CT All Stars

