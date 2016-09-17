menu
World 17.9.2016 08:04 pm

First mercy killing of a minor in Belgium

AFP
Mercy killing in Belgium of a minor

Mercy killing in Belgium of a minor

‘Fortunately, there are very few children who are considered for euthanasia but that does not mean we should refuse them the right to a dignified death’

A terminally ill minor has become the first minor to be euthanised in Belgium since age restrictions on such mercy killings in the country were lifted in 2014, a newspaper reported Saturday.

The head of the federal euthanasia commission gave no details of the minor beyond saying it was an exceptional case of a child with a terminal illness, the Het Nieuwsblad reported.

VRT public television said the incident involved an adolescent who was about to turn 18.

“Fortunately, there are very few children who are considered (for euthanasia) but that does not mean we should refuse them the right to a dignified death,” Wim Distelmans told the newspaper.

Since 2014, when its euthanasia legislation was amended, Belgium has been the only country in the world that allows terminally-ill children of any age to choose to end their suffering — as long as they are conscious and capable of making rational decisions.

The Netherlands also allows mercy killings for children, but only for those aged over 12.

The Belgian amendment, which was passed after heated debate -notably over the meaning of a “capacity of discernment” -offers the possibility of euthanasia to children “in a hopeless medical situation of constant and unbearable suffering that cannot be eased and which will cause death in the short term”.

Any request for euthanasia must be made by the minor, be studied by a team of doctors and an independent psychiatrist or psychologist, and have parental consent.

Jacqueline Herremans, head of the Belgian Association for the Right to Die with Dignity and a member of Belgium’s federal euthanasia commission, confirmed to RTBF television that such a statement had been made.

“It was a declaration and not a request, and the intervention was carried out,” she told the Belgian press.

mla/hmw/har

© 1994-2016 Agence France-Presse

Related Stories
Is Jali on his way back to Pirates? 25.8.2016
Wales boss Coleman promises Belgium ‘hell of a game’ at Euro 2016 1.7.2016
Place on podium speaks for itself 17.5.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Energy department to co-operate with Treasury on nuclear new build programme
Africa

Energy department to co-operate with Treasury on nuclear new build programme

Zimbaweans in South Africa only temporarily, says Mujuru
Africa

Zimbaweans in South Africa only temporarily, says Mujuru

SA experiencing what happens when leaders, citizens serve themselves before country, says Phosa
Africa

SA experiencing what happens when leaders, citizens serve themselves before country, says Phosa

Fracas at Mujuru’s Pretoria rally as irate Zimbabweans demand answers
Africa

Fracas at Mujuru’s Pretoria rally as irate Zimbabweans demand answers

Zuma arrives in New York for UN General Assembly
Africa

Zuma arrives in New York for UN General Assembly

readers' choice

Judge Mabel Jansen robbers wanted Malema’s tax files
National

Judge Mabel Jansen robbers wanted Malema’s tax files

Andile Mngxitama’s BLF to move its accounts to VBS Mutual Bank
National

Andile Mngxitama’s BLF to move its accounts to VBS Mutual Bank

Winnie Mandela ‘unites’ Malema and Ramaphosa
National

Winnie Mandela ‘unites’ Malema and Ramaphosa

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV
Business

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV

Zuma’s pals get first multimillion-rand nuclear deal
National

Zuma’s pals get first multimillion-rand nuclear deal

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.