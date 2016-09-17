Dogs saved from a shocking condition

Vicky Finnemore, manager of the Benoni SPCA, said inspector Zama Mabena went to the property on September 14 following a tip-off from a resident in the area, Benoni City Times reports.

A warning was left for the owner of the dogs, who did not heed the SPCA’s instructions by the end of the following day, according to Finnemore.

The manager said the SPCA obtained a warrant and confiscated the female Rottweiler-cross and Rhodesian ridgeback-cross.

“They were starving, and the second they saw food they were ravenous,” said Finnemore.

She said the dogs also had no shelter.

A case of cruelty to animals will be opened.

– Caxton News Service