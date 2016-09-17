menu
Dogs saved from a shocking condition

Kevin van der List
One of the dogs confiscated from a Crystal Park property on September 16.

Two dogs were rescued from “absolutely shocking conditions” in Crystal Park on Friday (September 16).

Vicky Finnemore, manager of the Benoni SPCA, said inspector Zama Mabena went to the property on September 14 following a tip-off from a resident in the area, Benoni City Times reports.

A warning was left for the owner of the dogs, who did not heed the SPCA’s instructions by the end of the following day, according to Finnemore.

The manager said the SPCA obtained a warrant and confiscated the female Rottweiler-cross and Rhodesian ridgeback-cross.

“They were starving, and the second they saw food they were ravenous,” said Finnemore.

She said the dogs also had no shelter.

A case of cruelty to animals will be opened.

– Caxton News Service

