menu
National 18.9.2016 10:30 am

Sanco urges action after death of two illegal miners at Harmony mine

African News Agency
Picture: Thinkstock

Picture: Thinkstock

The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) urged authorities to intensify the crackdown on unlawful mining operations.

This was following the deaths of two illegal miners at the Eland shaft of Harmony mine in Welkom in the Free State.

“Mining houses should be held accountable for their failure to rehabilitate abandoned mines and for illegal activities that are claiming the lives of desperate miners who are lured to death traps by ruthless crime syndicates,” Sanco national spokesman Jabu Mahlangu said while also lauding the arrest of 22 illegal miners.

It was a travesty of justice that shocking atrocities by the so-called “zama zamas” were allowed to continue at the mine after 11 bodies were recovered four months ago.

“Someone must account as to why the slaughter field was not shut down permanently after that tragedy and those behind the illegal mining activities brought to book,” he said.

Mahlangu expressed concern that a minor from Zimbabwe was among those under police guard at different hospitals in the goldfields due to suspected methane gas inhalation underground. He urged police to investigate whether human trafficking was involved in these activities.

According to Free State police spokesman Captain Stephen Thakeng, the 22 arrested illegal miners from Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Rustenburg, Klerksdorp, Soweto, Springs, Pretoria, Bekkersdal, Evaton, and Welkom were facing charges including trespassing, attempted theft of gold bearing material, and illegal immigration.

Related Stories
Sanco urges NPA to show respect for the rule of law 17.9.2016
EFF Gauteng mourns passing of two ‘fighters’ 9.9.2016
Letshego Zulu’s touching note on coping after Gugu’s death 5.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Energy department to co-operate with Treasury on nuclear new build programme
Africa

Energy department to co-operate with Treasury on nuclear new build programme

Zimbaweans in South Africa only temporarily, says Mujuru
Africa

Zimbaweans in South Africa only temporarily, says Mujuru

SA experiencing what happens when leaders, citizens serve themselves before country, says Phosa
Africa

SA experiencing what happens when leaders, citizens serve themselves before country, says Phosa

Fracas at Mujuru’s Pretoria rally as irate Zimbabweans demand answers
Africa

Fracas at Mujuru’s Pretoria rally as irate Zimbabweans demand answers

Zuma arrives in New York for UN General Assembly
Africa

Zuma arrives in New York for UN General Assembly

readers' choice

Andile Mngxitama’s BLF to move its accounts to VBS Mutual Bank
National

Andile Mngxitama’s BLF to move its accounts to VBS Mutual Bank

Judge Mabel Jansen robbers wanted Malema’s tax files
National

Judge Mabel Jansen robbers wanted Malema’s tax files

Winnie Mandela ‘unites’ Malema and Ramaphosa
National

Winnie Mandela ‘unites’ Malema and Ramaphosa

Zimbaweans in South Africa only temporarily, says Mujuru
Africa

Zimbaweans in South Africa only temporarily, says Mujuru

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV
Business

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.