menu
Sport 18.9.2016 12:02 pm

Negewo runs fastest marathon on SA soil

Wesley Botton
Picture Thinkstock

Picture Thinkstock

Asefa Negewo maintained his relentless drive in the closing stages to shake off a late challenge, as the Ethiopian athlete secured a hard-fought victory at the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon on Sunday.

After breaking clear of a small lead group with 10km remaining, Negewo looked set to record a dominant win, but Kenyan Emannuel Tirop closed the gap over the last few kilometres and moved into the lead.

Negewo held his composure, however, and wound up the pace again as he drew ahead once more to win the IAAF Silver Label road race in 2:08:41.

“I struggled a bit over the hills in the last three kilometres, but I was determined to win the race and I knew I had to go,” said Negewo, speaking through a translator. Tirop held on to finish second, just six seconds off the pace, and his compatriot Barnabus Kiptum was third in 2:09:21.

All three men ran faster than the previous quickest time ever run on a standard 42.2km course on SA soil, dipping under the 2:09:50 clocked by David Tsebe in Port Elizabeth in 1990.

READ THIS: Van Dyk chasing last medal for Team SA

Former national champion Desmond Mokgobu was the first South African home, taking fifth place in 2:11:33 to slice nearly four minutes off his personal best. Meanwhile, British athlete Tish Jones won the women’s contest in 2:36:13, completing the race 21 seconds ahead of Ethiopia’s Megertu Geletu.

Local favourite Lebogang Phalula, making her marathon debut, finished third in 2:38:00.

“I didn’t really go into the race to win. I went in to get a good time, and I did both, so I’m satisfied,” Jones said.

Earlier, Namakoe Nkhasi of Lesotho won the men’s 10km race in 28:28, finishing 14 seconds clear of SA athlete Sibusiso Nzima, who took second place.

Helalia Johannes of Namibia took the women’s title in 32:44, completing the race 41 seconds ahead of Diana-Lebo Phalula in second spot.

Related Stories
Marathon stars head to Cape Town 18.9.2015
World-class field set for Cape Town Marathon 18.8.2015
Elite runners confirmed for Cape Town Marathon 21.7.2015
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Energy department to co-operate with Treasury on nuclear new build programme
Africa

Energy department to co-operate with Treasury on nuclear new build programme

Zimbaweans in South Africa only temporarily, says Mujuru
Africa

Zimbaweans in South Africa only temporarily, says Mujuru

SA experiencing what happens when leaders, citizens serve themselves before country, says Phosa
Africa

SA experiencing what happens when leaders, citizens serve themselves before country, says Phosa

Fracas at Mujuru’s Pretoria rally as irate Zimbabweans demand answers
Africa

Fracas at Mujuru’s Pretoria rally as irate Zimbabweans demand answers

Zuma arrives in New York for UN General Assembly
Africa

Zuma arrives in New York for UN General Assembly

readers' choice

Andile Mngxitama’s BLF to move its accounts to VBS Mutual Bank
National

Andile Mngxitama’s BLF to move its accounts to VBS Mutual Bank

Judge Mabel Jansen robbers wanted Malema’s tax files
National

Judge Mabel Jansen robbers wanted Malema’s tax files

Winnie Mandela ‘unites’ Malema and Ramaphosa
National

Winnie Mandela ‘unites’ Malema and Ramaphosa

Zimbaweans in South Africa only temporarily, says Mujuru
Africa

Zimbaweans in South Africa only temporarily, says Mujuru

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV
Business

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.