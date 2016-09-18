Wits claim MTN8 final berth

With their team having headed into the game needing to score at least three goals, home fans would have been very disappointed at City’s lack of attacking intent in an opening 45 minutes which was completely dominated by the Johannesburg team.

Instead it was Wits who made all the running, the Students happy to bide their time until openings appeared.

Indeed, the visitors could probably have doubled the aggregate score-line before half-time. But Thabang Monare headed wide of goal on 22 minutes from only a few yards out before Elias Pelembe, Daine Klate and Eleazar Rodgers also failed to find a finishing touch with chances from inside the box.

The ever-dangerous Gabadinho Mhango came closest to netting, six minutes before half-time, but the Malawian was unlucky to see his scorching drive blaze past home keeper Shu-aib Walters, only to cannon into the upright.

It took until the hour mark for the Cape side to finally start showing some urgency in front of goal, although the chances they had, through Sibusiso Masina and Lebogang Manyama, were both fired off target.

Bongolwethu Jayiya then had a fantastic opportunity to score for the hosts when he went clean through on goal in the 77th minute, but Wits keeper Darren Keet did superbly to make the block.

There were moments late on at both ends of the park when a goal seemed on, but in the end it proved immaterial as Wits’ 3-0 first leg advantage never looked under threat in a game that felt for large parts like a dead rubber.

Gavin Hunt’s Students will await the outcome of next week’s other semi-final, between Mamelodi Sundowns and Chippa United, to find out who they will face in the final