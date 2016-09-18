menu
Local News 18.9.2016 12:08 pm

Wits claim MTN8 final berth

Wits coach Gavin Hunt during the MTN 8 Semi Final, 2nd Leg match between Cape Town City FC and Bidvest Wits at Cape Town Stadium on September 17, 2016 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)

Wits coach Gavin Hunt during the MTN 8 Semi Final, 2nd Leg match between Cape Town City FC and Bidvest Wits at Cape Town Stadium on September 17, 2016 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)

Bidvest Wits remain on course for their first top eight trophy since 1995 after a 0-0 draw away to Cape Town City secured a 3-0 aggregate semifinal victory in the MTN8.

With their team having headed into the game needing to score at least three goals, home fans would have been very disappointed at City’s lack of attacking intent in an opening 45 minutes which was completely dominated by the Johannesburg team.

Instead it was Wits who made all the running, the Students happy to bide their time until openings appeared.

Indeed, the visitors could probably have doubled the aggregate score-line before half-time. But Thabang Monare headed wide of goal on 22 minutes from only a few yards out before Elias Pelembe, Daine Klate and Eleazar Rodgers also failed to find a finishing touch with chances from inside the box.

The ever-dangerous Gabadinho Mhango came closest to netting, six minutes before half-time, but the Malawian was unlucky to see his scorching drive blaze past home keeper Shu-aib Walters, only to cannon into the upright.

It took until the hour mark for the Cape side to finally start showing some urgency in front of goal, although the chances they had, through Sibusiso Masina and Lebogang Manyama, were both fired off target.

Bongolwethu Jayiya then had a fantastic opportunity to score for the hosts when he went clean through on goal in the 77th minute, but Wits keeper Darren Keet did superbly to make the block.

There were moments late on at both ends of the park when a goal seemed on, but in the end it proved immaterial as Wits’ 3-0 first leg advantage never looked under threat in a game that felt for large parts like a dead rubber.

Gavin Hunt’s Students will await the outcome of next week’s other semi-final, between Mamelodi Sundowns and Chippa United, to find out who they will face in the final

Related Stories
City hold Wits to a draw 13.9.2016
Hunt unhappy despite big win 12.9.2016
Wits power past CT City in first leg MTN8 encounter 10.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

readers' choice

Zesco United edge Sundowns in Ndola
Phakaaathi

Zesco United edge Sundowns in Ndola

Objections as Motaung, Khoza kids wed
Phakaaathi

Objections as Motaung, Khoza kids wed

Blow by blow: Zesco United vs Mamelodi Sundowns
Phakaaathi

Blow by blow: Zesco United vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Senzo Meyiwa’s wife free to date again
Phakaaathi

Senzo Meyiwa’s wife free to date again

Eagles beat All Stars in eight-goal thriller
Phakaaathi

Eagles beat All Stars in eight-goal thriller

poll

results

Chiefs 1-1 P Stars
Maritzburg Utd 0-0 Sundowns
Arrows 2-0 CT City
FS Stars 0-0 Celtic
Click to see full results

fixtures

Pirates vs CT City
Ajax CT vs Polokwane City
Baroka FC vs Wits
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Orlando Pirates 2 6
2 Bidvest Wits 2 4
3 Chippa United 2 4
4 Platinum Stars 2 4
5 Maritzburg Utd 2 4
6 Highlands Park 1 3
7 Arrows 2 3
8 Cape Town City 2 3
9 Sundowns 1 1
10 Ajax Cape Town 2 1
11 Baroka FC 2 1
12 Kaizer Chiefs 2 1
13 Free State Stars 2 1
14 Bloem Celtic 2 1
15 SuperSport United 2 1
16 Polokwane City 2 1
Click to see full log table

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.