National 18.9.2016 12:13 pm

Four killed in Pretoria car crash

Virginia Keppler

Four men tragically died and one miraculously escaped with minor injuries after their car hit a tree on the side of Lynwood road in Pretoria.

Netcare911 spokesperson Chris Botha, said paramedics and other services responded to the collision on Sunday morning at 04H38.

“Reports from the scene indicate that the vehicle had veered off the road and slammed into a tree. Paramedics  arrived at the scene and found accident debris and pieces of the vehicle spread over a large area.

“The six male occupants from the vehicle was found lying away from the wreckage, four men tragically died on impact while one was seriously injured, one man miraculously escaped with minor injuries.

ALSO READ: Sanco urges action after death of two illegal miners at Harmony mine

“Paramedics stabilised the injured man at the scene before transporting him to a nearby hospital for further care,” Botha said.

He added that the exact detail of the cause of the crash will form part of the South African Police investigation.

