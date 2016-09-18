Four killed in Pretoria car crash

Netcare911 spokesperson Chris Botha, said paramedics and other services responded to the collision on Sunday morning at 04H38.

“Reports from the scene indicate that the vehicle had veered off the road and slammed into a tree. Paramedics arrived at the scene and found accident debris and pieces of the vehicle spread over a large area.

“The six male occupants from the vehicle was found lying away from the wreckage, four men tragically died on impact while one was seriously injured, one man miraculously escaped with minor injuries.

“Paramedics stabilised the injured man at the scene before transporting him to a nearby hospital for further care,” Botha said.

He added that the exact detail of the cause of the crash will form part of the South African Police investigation.