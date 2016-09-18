menu
Local News 18.9.2016 12:48 pm

Mashaba’s future not up for discussion – Jordaan

Phakaaathi Reporter
SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan with Shakes Mashaba during SAFA Press Conference at SAFA House. (Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan with Shakes Mashaba during SAFA Press Conference at SAFA House. (Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Safa president Danny Jordaan has refuted allegations that the issue of Bafana Bafana coach Shakes Mashaba’s future will be discussed in the coming days.

This comes after reports that Safa would on Wednesday discuss the future of Mashaba but Jordaan said Safa had no business discussing its affairs in the media and more so ‘non-South African’ media.

“That statement alleging Safa would discuss Mashaba on Wednesday is not only disturbing but for someone from some far-flung areas to peddle such falsehood is totally irresponsible,” said Jordaan.

“There is no iota of truth in that statement. It is malicious, reckless and defamatory. We don’t deal with our matters through the media and if we do so, we will call a press conference to grant our journalists that information.”

Related Stories
Embattled Mashaba survives the axe 12.9.2016
Watch: Khune macking a woman on TV! 8.9.2016
Bafana star Serero stuck at Ajax 8.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

readers' choice

Zesco United edge Sundowns in Ndola
Phakaaathi

Zesco United edge Sundowns in Ndola

Objections as Motaung, Khoza kids wed
Phakaaathi

Objections as Motaung, Khoza kids wed

Blow by blow: Zesco United vs Mamelodi Sundowns
Phakaaathi

Blow by blow: Zesco United vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Senzo Meyiwa’s wife free to date again
Phakaaathi

Senzo Meyiwa’s wife free to date again

Eagles beat All Stars in eight-goal thriller
Phakaaathi

Eagles beat All Stars in eight-goal thriller

poll

results

Chiefs 1-1 P Stars
Maritzburg Utd 0-0 Sundowns
Arrows 2-0 CT City
FS Stars 0-0 Celtic
Click to see full results

fixtures

Pirates vs CT City
Ajax CT vs Polokwane City
Baroka FC vs Wits
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Orlando Pirates 2 6
2 Bidvest Wits 2 4
3 Chippa United 2 4
4 Platinum Stars 2 4
5 Maritzburg Utd 2 4
6 Highlands Park 1 3
7 Arrows 2 3
8 Cape Town City 2 3
9 Sundowns 1 1
10 Ajax Cape Town 2 1
11 Baroka FC 2 1
12 Kaizer Chiefs 2 1
13 Free State Stars 2 1
14 Bloem Celtic 2 1
15 SuperSport United 2 1
16 Polokwane City 2 1
Click to see full log table

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.