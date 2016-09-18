‘Police minister’s long list of women he paid lobola for and later ditched’

Nathi Nhleko is preparing to get married again, this after he kicked his wife out of their marital home a few weeks ago.

According to Sunday Sun, Nhleko has paid lobola for Dr Nomcebo Mthembu and they are secretly planning their wedding because his wife, Nothando Nkomo hasn’t given them their blessing. The tabloid reports that Nhleko has previously paid lobola for seven other women but ended up leaving or divorcing them.

“I’ve been informed they’re planning a wedding and that he’s already building a house for Nomcebo in Ballito. I don’t know the details about the dates and venue, since I’m no longer staying in my house. No one tells me anything – but I know a marriage will be taking place soon!,” said Nkomo.

A source told the paper that traditional gifts were seen in Nhleko’s bodyguard’s cars and that the wedding was set for December. Another source said Nhleko had paid a fortune in ilobola and never stayed with them for long.

He has married and divorced Thelani Nhleko in 1994, Khabo Sithole in 2002 and Smangele Ngobese in 2008. Nhleko paid lobola for and left Nondumiso Mchunu in 2009, Sophie Zwane in 2011 and Nothando Nkomo in 2014 whom he later kicked out and allegedly left stranded.

SAPS Chief of staff Leon Mbangwa said the minister’s marital affairs had nothing to do with his job.

“Whoever told you this is trying very hard to tarnish the image of the minister. You’re trying very hard to destroy his character instead of focusing on his service delivery job.”