National 18.9.2016 03:17 pm

Five facts of Madonsela’s investigation into Zuma, Guptas

Citizen Reporter
Thuli Madonsela. File picture: Gallo Images / Thapelo Maphakela)

Thuli Madonsela. File picture: Gallo Images / Thapelo Maphakela)

While the public protector is set to retire from her position in October – her final investigation will probe the Gupta family and their alleged influence on Zuma and government dealings.

Thuli Madonsela will have one final showdown with president Jacob Zuma as she investigates his relationship with the Guptas and whether this has had an impact on government business. According to The Sunday Times, Madonsela is building a strong case against Zuma and has subpoenaed several government ministers to provide evidence for her case. We look at the five key case around this.

  1. Minister of finance Pravin Gordhan has been interviewed by Madonsela. He has been asked to provide evidence of the Gupta’s influence on his ministry and elsewhere. His deputy, Mcebisi Jonas has also been interviewed.
  2. A letter has been sent to Zuma, asking him to reveal if he had received gifts from the Gupta brothers, to explain the relationship between him and their family and if he had benefited from the shares his son has in Gupta companies.  Zuma’s office has confirmed receipt of the letter.
  3. Vytie Mentor has submitted an affidavit detailing her experience with the Gupta family while she was a government official. It states she was approached by a Gupta brother with an intention of befriending her. This occurred in 2010.
  4. Madonsela’s investigation will cover allegations the Guptas may have been aware that former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene would be fired and replaced with Des van Rooyen.
  5. Government ministers who have been summoned to give testimonials for Madonsela’s case include Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba, Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies and Public Enterprises Minister Lynn Brown, Transport Minister Ben Martins and Energy Minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson.
