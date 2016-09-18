The Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was killed in alleged armed robbery at Khumalo’s family home in Vosloorus on October 26, 2014.

Sunday World reports that in an interview with Anele Mdoda’s TV show‚ Real Talk‚ on Wednesday, Kelly revealed that the investigation of Senzo’s murder is driving her “crazy‚” as she has been barred from speaking out about the events leading up to his death on 26 October 2014.

“The investigation thing is driving me crazy‚ because people want to know. And I want to get this out of my system and move on with my life‚” she explained.

“At the end of the day‚ I’m not the killer here. At the end of the day‚ I’m one person that wants the country to know what happened. At the end of the day‚ Senzo was not only loved by me. He was loved by his family. He was loved by the country. And for me‚ I feel like the police are not doing enough. I’m actually mad.”

Senzo’s father, Sam, has in the past accused Kelly of “moving on too quickly‚” and even called her a “curse” to his son, but the singer says she had the right to move on with her life because she was not Senzo’s wife.

“Now that you feel that you see me as a married person, then I must succumb to the customs of what married people do.

“I had to decide for myself‚ I don’t care how you see me‚ or what you expect from me. I’m going to do me‚ the same way I would have done when Senzo was alive. When Senzo was alive I blocked out everything negative about him and focused on loving him‚ so that’s what I did,” concluded Kelly.