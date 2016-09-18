menu
Local News 18.9.2016 03:16 pm

I’m not Senzo’s killer – Kelly Khumalo

Phakaaathi Reporter
The late Senzo Meyiwa (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

The late Senzo Meyiwa (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

Singer Kelly Khumalo feels that the police are not doing enough in their investigation of her murdered boyfriend Senzo Meyiwa.

The Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was killed in alleged armed robbery at Khumalo’s family home in Vosloorus on October 26, 2014.

Sunday World reports that in an interview with Anele Mdoda’s TV show‚ Real Talk‚ on Wednesday, Kelly revealed that the investigation of Senzo’s murder is driving her “crazy‚” as she has been barred from speaking out about the events leading up to his death on 26 October 2014.

“The investigation thing is driving me crazy‚ because people want to know. And I want to get this out of my system and move on with my life‚” she explained.

“At the end of the day‚ I’m not the killer here. At the end of the day‚ I’m one person that wants the country to know what happened. At the end of the day‚ Senzo was not only loved by me. He was loved by his family. He was loved by the country. And for me‚ I feel like the police are not doing enough. I’m actually mad.”

Senzo’s father, Sam, has in the past accused Kelly of “moving on too quickly‚” and even called her a “curse” to his son, but the singer says she had the right to move on with her life because she was not Senzo’s wife.

“Now that you feel that you see me as a married person, then I must succumb to the customs of what married people do.

“I had to decide for myself‚ I don’t care how you see me‚ or what you expect from me. I’m going to do me‚ the same way I would have done when Senzo was alive. When Senzo was alive I blocked out everything negative about him and focused on loving him‚ so that’s what I did,” concluded Kelly.

Related Stories
Komphela unfazed by Chiefs fans’ call to resign 15.9.2016
SuperSport forced to settle for a draw with Chippa 14.9.2016
Arrows too sharp for Cape Town City 14.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

readers' choice

Zesco United edge Sundowns in Ndola
Phakaaathi

Zesco United edge Sundowns in Ndola

Objections as Motaung, Khoza kids wed
Phakaaathi

Objections as Motaung, Khoza kids wed

Blow by blow: Zesco United vs Mamelodi Sundowns
Phakaaathi

Blow by blow: Zesco United vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Eagles beat All Stars in eight-goal thriller
Phakaaathi

Eagles beat All Stars in eight-goal thriller

Senzo Meyiwa’s wife free to date again
Phakaaathi

Senzo Meyiwa’s wife free to date again

poll

results

Chiefs 1-1 P Stars
Maritzburg Utd 0-0 Sundowns
Arrows 2-0 CT City
FS Stars 0-0 Celtic
Click to see full results

fixtures

Pirates vs CT City
Ajax CT vs Polokwane City
Baroka FC vs Wits
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Orlando Pirates 2 6
2 Bidvest Wits 2 4
3 Chippa United 2 4
4 Platinum Stars 2 4
5 Maritzburg Utd 2 4
6 Highlands Park 1 3
7 Arrows 2 3
8 Cape Town City 2 3
9 Sundowns 1 1
10 Ajax Cape Town 2 1
11 Baroka FC 2 1
12 Kaizer Chiefs 2 1
13 Free State Stars 2 1
14 Bloem Celtic 2 1
15 SuperSport United 2 1
16 Polokwane City 2 1
Click to see full log table

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.