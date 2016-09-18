Kwaito legend Mandoza has died

Kwaito legend Mduduzi ‘Mandoza’ Tshabalala has reportedly passed on. News of Mandoza’s death was confirmed on Twitter by social media strategist Sthembiso Sithole.

“That moment when your are close to a situation, but you can’t report about it due to the fact that one of your close friends is a relative.

“I am tempted to tweet about it, but I have to show respect since I am in the same house. He was a legend. We enjoyed his music.

BREAKING NEWS: Legendary Kwaito musician #Mandoza has passed away. — Sthembiso Sithole (@SITHOLEEXPRESS) September 18, 2016

“I will only be able to give full details after family members have been informed. In a awkward situation.”

A family spokesperson has reportedly confirmed to EWN that Mandoza has passed on.

#Mandoza Family spokesperson has confirmed Mduduzi Tshabalala passed away at around mid day after being taken to hospital this morning. TK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 18, 2016

Earlier this month, Mandoza’s family released a statement confirming the Nkalakatha hit maker was fighting for his life after having cancer treatment last year.

“Doctors and medical staff are trying whatever they can, and we are not giving up hope for his recovery.

“Mpho and the Tshabalala family have asked all his friends and fans to pray for him, beckon the Ancestors and keep him in your thoughts during this time,” read the statement.

Rest in peace legend, may your soul rest in peace.