Celebrities 18.9.2016 04:36 pm

Celebrities react to Mandoza’s death

Citizen Reporter
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA  SEPTEMBER 10: Mandoza performs during the SABC concert at the Orlando Stadium on September 10, 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The concert organized to thank the SABC for its initiative to promote local music, saw a performance from the kwaito star, who was reportedly not well. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Mabuti Kali)

Media personalities have taken to social media to commemorate the Kwaito star who died on Sunday afternoon.

Mandoza died at a Johannesburg hospital after succumbing to a brain tumour. The star was revered for his music which was loved by people of all colour and he was considered a pioneer of local kwaito and rap music.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Mandoza’s death confirmed 

Celebrities took to Twitter to share their sentiments about the muso.

Former City Press editor and ex-mayor of Pretoria also honoured the late star.

