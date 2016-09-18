Celebrities react to Mandoza’s death

Mandoza died at a Johannesburg hospital after succumbing to a brain tumour. The star was revered for his music which was loved by people of all colour and he was considered a pioneer of local kwaito and rap music.

Celebrities took to Twitter to share their sentiments about the muso.

Your footprint is firm in the ground. You will forever be our Mandoza. Rest In Peace.🙏🏾 — Buhle Samuels (@Ladybelcuta) September 18, 2016

May you rest in peace Mandoza as I'm sure the journey in the end was a tough one 🙏🏼 Condolences to his family. — IG & SC: @roxyburger (@roxyburger) September 18, 2016

RIP Mandoza👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — Kagiso Lediga (@KagisoLediga) September 18, 2016

RIP to Mandoza – a life cut short but well lived. — RSA Min of Sport (@MbalulaFikile) September 18, 2016

Former City Press editor and ex-mayor of Pretoria also honoured the late star.

Aaaah! Mandoza. Started a million parties. Sealed weddings. Soundtrack to a political manifesto. Or two. Era defining. RIP.💐💐🌿🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) September 18, 2016