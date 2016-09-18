menu
Celebrities 18.9.2016 03:55 pm

WATCH: Mandoza’s death confirmed

Citizen Reporter
Mandoza. Gallo Images.

Mandoza. Gallo Images.

Following reports on social media that Kwaito star Mandoza had succumbed to cancer on Sunday – SABC has confirmed the tragic news.

Mandoza was battling cancer which had returned after he received treatment last year.

The music legend’s wife, Mpho Tshabalala confirmed this through a statement two weeks ago. She said he had a brain tumour and though he was recovering at home, she urged his fans to pray for him and their family.

READ MORE: Kwaito legend Mandoza has died

Speaking to The Citizen, Mandoza said the tumour was blurring his vision. In the telephonic interview, which was one of his last, he said he was struggling but looked forward to performing at the SABC concert.

ALSO READ >> Mandoza says brain tumour is blurring his vision

“I am normal, but I cannot go anywhere, even to church, because I am afraid I might have seizures. I need prayers from people,” he said. “They are going to speed up the process because the brain tumour is very dangerous,” he said.

He was scheduled to have treatment on September 21.

 

