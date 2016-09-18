WATCH: Mandoza’s death confirmed

Mandoza was battling cancer which had returned after he received treatment last year.

The music legend’s wife, Mpho Tshabalala confirmed this through a statement two weeks ago. She said he had a brain tumour and though he was recovering at home, she urged his fans to pray for him and their family.

Speaking to The Citizen, Mandoza said the tumour was blurring his vision. In the telephonic interview, which was one of his last, he said he was struggling but looked forward to performing at the SABC concert.

“I am normal, but I cannot go anywhere, even to church, because I am afraid I might have seizures. I need prayers from people,” he said. “They are going to speed up the process because the brain tumour is very dangerous,” he said.

He was scheduled to have treatment on September 21.