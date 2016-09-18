18 arrested, 11 firearms confiscated in Gauteng

Eleven firearms were confiscated and 18 suspects were arrested during the weekend in crime prevention stop and search operations.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said the 19 suspect were arrested on charges ranging from possession of unlicensed firearms to attempted murder and house robbery and are due to appear in court on Monday.

He said of the firearms confiscated, some were pistols and others revolvers including different rounds of ammunition.

“One of these suspects is under police guard at the hospital after he was attacked by community members at Olievenhoutbosch in the early hours of yesterday morning. This happened when police responded to a complaint of a possible mob justice.

“On approaching the scene, police saw members of the community running away and an unknown man was already assaulted and bleeding. When he stood up, a firearm (9mm pistol) fell from him.

“As he did not have a license to possess such firearm, he was arrested and taken to the hospital under police guard.

“The motive for the attack by the community members is still unknown,” Dlamini said.

Other suspects were arrested in Actonville, Bronkhorstspruit, Brooklyn, Benoni, Carltonville, Cleveland, Ivory Park, Kagiso, Kammeeldrift and Tsakane.

In Kagiso, five suspects travelling in a VW Golf were arrested after police found a firearm in the car.

In Reiger Park, a suspect who was involved in a house robbery in Boksburg was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm during routine crime investigation.

Police are appealing the public to report any suspicious people and vehicle(s) to the nearest police station or Crime stop at 08600 10111 at all hours.