Guptas ‘plotting Gordhan’s arrest to take control of PIC’

The SA Communist Party (SACP) youth wing has accused the controversial Gupta family of being hellbent on ensuring the arrest of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan in order to take control of the state-owned Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

The PIC manages about R1.8 trillion in assets and invests funds on behalf of government’s entities.

“The aim of the Gupta family is to redirect this massive amount of state pension into investments that will benefit their own entities,” Young Communist League (YCL) secretary Mluleki Dlelanga said on Sunday.

“The Gupta family further wants to capture Sars in order to protect the illicit flow of their ill-gotten profits.

“This is the basis of a politically motivated war against comrade Pravin Gordhan who stands in the way of Gupta capture of the National Treasury.”

Dlelanga said Treasury must be defended from corporate capture by the Gupta family, who want to continue with illicit money flows to their offshore companies.

He was addressing the media following the league’s two-day meeting.

The YCL said it was concerned that the “golden boy” of the Guptas, Eskom CEO, Brian Molefe, was not being investigated for deals undertaken at Transnet.

“Brian Molefe was the CEO of Transnet at the time that approximately R150 million worth of contracts were awarded to a company linked to the Gupta family,”Dlelanga said.

“The YCL calls on the newly appointed public protector to investigate Brian Molefe for the awarding of almost R150 million worth of contracts to the Trillian Group while serving as the CEO of Transnet.”

The league called on President Jacob Zuma to remove Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, following his utterances in contradiction of government positions.

Dlelanga said the SACP, which has about 230 000 members, must contest the general election in 2019 alone.

“The SACP has a revolutionary responsibility to play a vanguard role in defence of the working class and the advancement of the class struggle for socialism in our lifetime,” he said.

“The YCL will be tabling a special resolution at the 14th congress of the SACP in July next year that the SACP should register as an independent political party in the 2019 national elections.”

The SACP – the ANC’s leftist ally – has been hinting at the possibility of contesting elections alone.

Lately, there have been ructions in the alliance -made up of the ANC, the SACP and trade union federation Cosatu.

The YCL also said the call by some sections in society for the state to implement free higher education for all was highly “opportunistic” and “regressive.

“We must remind the ANC Youth League that the resolution of the ANC is the provision of free higher education for the poor,” Dlelanga said.

