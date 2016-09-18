State capture probe is proceeding, says Maimane

Public Protector Thuli Madonsela has confirmed that most parties are co-operating in her office’s investigation into state capture, Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane said on Sunday.

Maimane said he had written to Madonsela at the end of August asking for a progress report on the investigation into state capture in South Africa, “and in particular that which pertains to the well-known Gupta family”.

Madonsela had responded on September 14, saying: “I can confirm that the investigation is proceeding and that I am receiving full co-operation from most parties involved”.

This was an important announcement from the public protector, which was one of six Chapter 9 bodies whose role was to “strengthen constitutional democracy in the republic”.

Madonsela, in her response to his letter, also stated that she had been provided with various voluminous information and documentation for review. Maimane said this spoke to how deep “President [Jacob] Zuma’s programme of state capture goes and his role in undermining the country’s constitutional democracy”.

ALSO READ >> Guptas ‘plotting Gordhan’s arrest to take control of PIC’

In light of this, the DA welcomed Madonsela’s public pronouncements that she had subpoenaed the secretary of Cabinet Cassius Lubisi and the subsequent announcement by Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe that Cabinet would comply with her request for the declarations of members of Cabinet and the minutes from Cabinet meetings that took place between November 2015 and April 2016.

In the DA’s request for the public protector to investigate the Guptas’ undue influence on the state, its entities, and Zuma, the DA specifically asked the protector to investigate whether Zuma violated the Executive Ethics Act by exposing himself to any situation involving the risk of a conflict between his official responsibilities and his private interests; using his position or any information entrusted to him to enrich himself or improperly benefit any other person; and acting in a way that may compromise the credibility or integrity of his office or government.

“Earlier this month, the ANC [African National Congress] in the National Assembly voted against a motion to establish an ad hoc committee to investigate allegations of state capture in government, by Parliament. This is another case of the ANC putting Jacob Zuma and its own interests ahead of South Africa and its people.

“The Democratic Alliance remains committed to ensuring that corruption in all its manifestations is investigated and that those found to be robbing the people of opportunities are held accountable,” Maimane said.

– African News Agency (ANA)