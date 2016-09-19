menu
National 19.9.2016 05:11 am

KZN serial rapist gets 69 years in jail

Citizen reporter
Picture: Thinkstock

Picture: Thinkstock

Thamsanqa William Dlamini raped three victims aged between 17 and 27 on different occasions.

The Madadeni High Court in Vryheid has convicted and sentenced a 42-year-old man to life imprisonment with an additional 20 years for the rape of three women in separate incidents in 2005 and 2009, KwaZulu-Natal police said.

“Thamsanqa William Dlamini raped three victims aged between 17 and 27 on different occasions,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Shooz Magudulela.

“In May 2005, he was sentenced to 10 years for raping a 17-year-old victim in bushes in Masson Road. “And in that same year in September, he raped a 20-year-old victim, after he threatened her with a knife and dragged her into the bushes. He also got 10 years for that rape.

“In May 2009, he took a 27-year-old victim into his vehicle at gunpoint and raped her. He was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping her.”

Magudulela said Dlamini’s sentences would run concurrently and that the Vryheid Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit’s persistence to put the accused behind bars was commended.

“This will now set all his victims at ease, knowing that he is where he belongs.” Earlier this month the Pietermaritzburg High Court convicted and sentenced Thokozani Jerome Mkhungo, 35, to two life imprisonment terms, totalling 69 years.

Mkhungo was arrested on rape and robbery charges committed in Margate. “He would target houses with only female members where he would break in, rape the victim and rob her of her belongings,” said Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane.

“He was tried and sentenced for crimes committed between 2010 and 2014. The accused was sentenced to two life imprisonment for two cases of rape, nine years for housebreaking with intent to rape and a total of 60 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances. All the sentences will run concurrently.”

He commended the diligence of Ugu Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Violence Unit’s investigating officers, which led to the prosecution.

Related Stories
Girl, 10, points out her ‘rapist’ in street 15.9.2016
ConCourt shows Hewitt no love 12.9.2016
Nephew in court on charges of attempted murder, rape of aunt 12.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

M-Net entitled to remove Siyakha from Idols SA, court rules
Entertainment

M-Net entitled to remove Siyakha from Idols SA, court rules

Energy dept, Treasury to co-operate on nuclear new build programme
National

Energy dept, Treasury to co-operate on nuclear new build programme

Zimbaweans in South Africa only temporarily, says Mujuru
Africa

Zimbaweans in South Africa only temporarily, says Mujuru

SA experiencing what happens when leaders, citizens serve themselves before country, says Phosa
Africa

SA experiencing what happens when leaders, citizens serve themselves before country, says Phosa

Fracas at Mujuru’s Pretoria rally as irate Zimbabweans demand answers
Africa

Fracas at Mujuru’s Pretoria rally as irate Zimbabweans demand answers

readers' choice

Kwaito legend Mandoza has died
Celebrities

Kwaito legend Mandoza has died

WATCH: Mandoza’s death confirmed
Celebrities

WATCH: Mandoza’s death confirmed

Guptas ‘plotting Gordhan’s arrest to take control of PIC’
National

Guptas ‘plotting Gordhan’s arrest to take control of PIC’

Motorist ‘unleashes anger’ by crashing into Standard Bank glass wall
National

Motorist ‘unleashes anger’ by crashing into Standard Bank glass wall

‘Police minister’s long list of women he paid lobola for and later ditched’
National

‘Police minister’s long list of women he paid lobola for and later ditched’

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.