menu
Entertainment 18.9.2016 08:04 pm

M-Net entitled to remove Siyakha from Idols SA, court rules

Citizen reporter
Siyakhanya Tshayela. Picture: Supplied

Siyakhanya Tshayela. Picture: Supplied

Tshayela had made a misrepresentation in the agreement she signed with Idols, and this entitled Idols to end her participation.

Siyakha Tshayela on Saturday evening approached the Gauteng High Court after Idols SA withdrew her from the competition due to “contract issues”.

Tshayela signed an agreement with Idols in February despite her having entered into another contract with another recording company which was in place until 2019.

Idols reportedly gave her an opportunity to resolve the issue, but she had been unable to do so by September 15.

“As Idols was entering the Top 10 stage, it was not possible to keep her in the competition,” reads a statement from Idols.

ALSO READ >> Siyakha withdrawn from Idols SA

Tshayela then approached the court to allow her to participate in the Top 16 round “despite not despite not complying with one of the significant rules of the competition: that she be able to sign an exclusive recording deal with a label identified by Idols”.

Tshayela reportedly told Idols SA that she had tried to cancel the contract, but the third party disputed this.

The Gauteng High Court concluded that Idols and M-Net were entitled to exclude her from the competition.

Judge Ismail ruled that Tshayela had made a misrepresentation in the agreement she signed with Idols, and this entitled Idols to end her participation.

“Because her court application failed, she will not be able to continue as a contestant.

“The rules of the competition specifically state that contestants must be able to sign an exclusive contract with a record label identified by Idols. This is to ensure that opportunities are given to talent who do not have existing recording contracts,” reads the statement.

 

Related Stories
Siyakha withdrawn from Idols SA 15.9.2016
Meet the top 16 Idols SA contestants 29.8.2016
Idols SA: Will it be ‘Wash Me Ne-ne’ or ‘Bless My Sweating’? 24.7.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Energy dept, Treasury to co-operate on nuclear new build programme
National

Energy dept, Treasury to co-operate on nuclear new build programme

Zimbaweans in South Africa only temporarily, says Mujuru
Africa

Zimbaweans in South Africa only temporarily, says Mujuru

SA experiencing what happens when leaders, citizens serve themselves before country, says Phosa
Africa

SA experiencing what happens when leaders, citizens serve themselves before country, says Phosa

Fracas at Mujuru’s Pretoria rally as irate Zimbabweans demand answers
Africa

Fracas at Mujuru’s Pretoria rally as irate Zimbabweans demand answers

Zuma arrives in New York for UN General Assembly
Africa

Zuma arrives in New York for UN General Assembly

readers' choice

Motorist ‘unleashes anger’ by crashing into Standard Bank glass wall
National

Motorist ‘unleashes anger’ by crashing into Standard Bank glass wall

Andile Mngxitama’s BLF to move its accounts to VBS Mutual Bank
National

Andile Mngxitama’s BLF to move its accounts to VBS Mutual Bank

Judge Mabel Jansen robbers wanted Malema’s tax files
National

Judge Mabel Jansen robbers wanted Malema’s tax files

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV
Business

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV

Fracas at Mujuru’s Pretoria rally as irate Zimbabweans demand answers
Africa

Fracas at Mujuru’s Pretoria rally as irate Zimbabweans demand answers

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.