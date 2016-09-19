SACP youth wing is the same as the DA – Maphatsoe

MKMVA chairperson Kebby Maphatsoe has hit back at the SACP youth wing following its national committee meeting at the weekend.

“For them to spend two days in their meeting discussing the ANCYL, ANCWL and MKMVA shows lack of political education.

“There is no difference between the YCL and the DA.”

He said the SACP needed to take control of the state in order to effect fundamental transformation of the economy.

Speaking at a media briefing in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on Sunday, Young Communist League (YCL) secretary Mluleki Dlelanga said the league would not support any candidates put forward by the ANC Youth League (ANCYL), ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) and the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans’ Association (MKMVA) to replace President Jacob Zuma.

Although they would not say if they backed ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa to succeed Zuma, Dlelanga said Ramaphosa “comes across as a leader that understands political economics; a leader who can secure our sovereignty as a country”.

“He is not among those who are busy liquidating the ANC.”

Zuma’s term as ANC leader ends in December next year. The YCL also called on its mother body to contest the general election in 2019. YCL chairperson Yershen Pillay said it was time that the SACP, which had about 300 000 members, led the poor working class.

“We stand a realistic chance of making a dent in the current political landscape,” Pillay said.

The YCL has been calling on the SACP to contest state power since 2005. The SACP has no resolution on the issue.

The league will table a special resolution at the 14th congress of the SACP in July next year that the communist party should register as an independent political party. Maphatsoe, however, warned that contesting elections would be the death of the SACP.

– ngwakom@citizen.co.za