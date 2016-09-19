menu
National 19.9.2016 07:15 am

‘Gordhan lost credibility by giving SAA R5bn guarantee’

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: Neil McCartney

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: Neil McCartney

‘We have heard what FutureGrowth had to say – they made that decision after SAA’s guarantee,’ says an economist.

Economist Dawie Roodt said Minister of Finance Pravin Gordhan had lost credibility by signing off on a R5 billion guarantee to save SAA earlier this month.

“I have spoken to top analysts and international journalists who said he lost credibility by giving SAA a guarantee with [board chairperson Dudu] Myeni still there. We have heard what FutureGrowth had to say – they made that decision after SAA’s guarantee. Moody’s also made its announcement on state entities after that. I have a suspicion these agencies waited to see what Gordhan would do and he failed that test,” he said.

Roodt was referring to a decision last month by private lender FutureGrowth to stop lending to six state entities. The firm cited several reasons, including concerns about how they were being run, government infighting and threats to the independence of the finance ministry.

Roodt also offered his take on what questions should be asked at the parliamentary meeting tomorrow.

“I would look at what impairments have not been reported on the financial statement. If you write down a huge amount of money, it means someone has made a big mistake by spending that amount of money.

“More importantly, I would want to know about the total outstanding guarantees for SAA and how much of these guarantees have already been used.

“What is the nature of those guarantees and how much interest is still owed to the state?”

More fingers are likely to be pointed at Gordhan tomorrow, an analyst says, as the SAA board prepares for a parliamentary cross-examination following the release of its financial results, which sparked more controversy around Myeni.

The troubled state entity finally released its long-awaited preliminary financial results for the 2014/15 financial year just ahead of its deadline. Yesterday, the DA blasted the airline for “heavy reliance on the government-backed guarantees”, saying the results left more questions than answers.

In a list of questions tabled by DA finance spokesperson Alf Lees, the party planned to ask Myeni about the operational plan to avoid more government guarantees, how SAA planned to “release” government from R19 billion in government guarantees so far and whether Myeni would continue to act as de facto CEO while simultaneously being chairperson of the board.

Related Stories
Guptas ‘plotting Gordhan’s arrest to take control of PIC’ 18.9.2016
Dudu Myeni to be grilled at parly finance meeting 18.9.2016
Don’t bet against the rand 16.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

WATCH: Pirates players dance to Xitsonga music
Entertainment

WATCH: Pirates players dance to Xitsonga music

M-Net entitled to remove Siyakha from Idols SA, court rules
Entertainment

M-Net entitled to remove Siyakha from Idols SA, court rules

Energy dept, Treasury to co-operate on nuclear new build programme
National

Energy dept, Treasury to co-operate on nuclear new build programme

Zimbaweans in South Africa only temporarily, says Mujuru
Africa

Zimbaweans in South Africa only temporarily, says Mujuru

SA experiencing what happens when leaders, citizens serve themselves before country, says Phosa
Africa

SA experiencing what happens when leaders, citizens serve themselves before country, says Phosa

readers' choice

Kwaito legend Mandoza has died
Celebrities

Kwaito legend Mandoza has died

WATCH: Mandoza’s death confirmed
Celebrities

WATCH: Mandoza’s death confirmed

Guptas ‘plotting Gordhan’s arrest to take control of PIC’
National

Guptas ‘plotting Gordhan’s arrest to take control of PIC’

Motorist ‘unleashes anger’ by crashing into Standard Bank glass wall
National

Motorist ‘unleashes anger’ by crashing into Standard Bank glass wall

‘Police minister’s long list of women he paid lobola for and later ditched’
National

‘Police minister’s long list of women he paid lobola for and later ditched’

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.