menu
Entertainment 19.9.2016 07:15 am

WATCH: Pirates players dance to Xitsonga music

Citizen reporter
Justice Chabalala of Orlando Pirates. Moruleng Stadium Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Justice Chabalala of Orlando Pirates. Moruleng Stadium Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

If you thought Pirates players were only good on the field, wait until you see their xibelani moves.

Orlando Pirates players have a reason to celebrate after having won both their matches so far in the Premier Soccer League – placing them first in the Premier Division.

Mabhakaniya recently slashed Free State Stars 3-1, maintaining their 100% record in the 2016/17 season.

Last week they beat Ajax Cape Town 2-1, with Justice Chabalala being named man of the match.

Now what better way to celebrate the team’s success than dancing to Xitsonga music? In a video posted by Xitsonga Music Ratings on Facebook, the players can be seen dancing xibelani to Joe Shirimani’s music, with one user commenting that is was Chabalala who put them up to it.

We must say, they are good!

Watch video below

Also watch Chabalala teaching Ndoro his language.

Havulavula sweswi with my new Xichangani teacher Justice *maqondana horse ya mina* Chabalala wooow intresting. #Part1

A video posted by Tendai Ndoro 🇿🇼 (@tendai_fire7_ndoro) on

Related Stories
Manyisa relishing Pirates return 14.9.2016
Ertugral: Tendai is a star player 14.9.2016
I had to grab the opportunity – Chabalala 14.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

WATCH: Pirates players dance to Xitsonga music
Entertainment

WATCH: Pirates players dance to Xitsonga music

M-Net entitled to remove Siyakha from Idols SA, court rules
Entertainment

M-Net entitled to remove Siyakha from Idols SA, court rules

Energy dept, Treasury to co-operate on nuclear new build programme
National

Energy dept, Treasury to co-operate on nuclear new build programme

Zimbaweans in South Africa only temporarily, says Mujuru
Africa

Zimbaweans in South Africa only temporarily, says Mujuru

SA experiencing what happens when leaders, citizens serve themselves before country, says Phosa
Africa

SA experiencing what happens when leaders, citizens serve themselves before country, says Phosa

readers' choice

Kwaito legend Mandoza has died
Celebrities

Kwaito legend Mandoza has died

WATCH: Mandoza’s death confirmed
Celebrities

WATCH: Mandoza’s death confirmed

Guptas ‘plotting Gordhan’s arrest to take control of PIC’
National

Guptas ‘plotting Gordhan’s arrest to take control of PIC’

Motorist ‘unleashes anger’ by crashing into Standard Bank glass wall
National

Motorist ‘unleashes anger’ by crashing into Standard Bank glass wall

‘Police minister’s long list of women he paid lobola for and later ditched’
National

‘Police minister’s long list of women he paid lobola for and later ditched’

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.