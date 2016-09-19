WATCH: Pirates players dance to Xitsonga music

Orlando Pirates players have a reason to celebrate after having won both their matches so far in the Premier Soccer League – placing them first in the Premier Division.

Mabhakaniya recently slashed Free State Stars 3-1, maintaining their 100% record in the 2016/17 season.

Last week they beat Ajax Cape Town 2-1, with Justice Chabalala being named man of the match.

Now what better way to celebrate the team’s success than dancing to Xitsonga music? In a video posted by Xitsonga Music Ratings on Facebook, the players can be seen dancing xibelani to Joe Shirimani’s music, with one user commenting that is was Chabalala who put them up to it.

We must say, they are good!

Watch video below

Also watch Chabalala teaching Ndoro his language.