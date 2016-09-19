menu
Mcebo Dlamini’s Mandoza remarks anger Zuma fans

Citizen reporter
Mcebo Dlamini. (Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Nelius Rademan)

This after the ANC Youth League member lashed out at the president yet again.

Outspoken member of the ANC Youth League Mcebo Dlamini was condemned for comments he made about the late kwaito star Mduduzi “Mandoza” Tshabalala and President Jacob Zuma on Sunday afternoon.

In his own words, the controversial Dlamini said: “God should have taken this one instead of Mandoza. If only God consulted us we could have advised him otherwise as a country. God bless Zuma … but far away from us”.

Many of his followers on Facebook construed this as him saying that he wished Zuma could have died instead of the Godoba hit maker. He was soon condemned, with Khoi-Khoi Ramalaine saying: “With your foolishness one can ask why didn’t you go! You really must grow up; education or not, foolishness is foolishness! Let us mourn Mandoza and not in unAfrican behaviour of attacking a sitting president in wish of his death; be careful they usually outlive foolishness and foolishness dies!”

Thabiso Jabu Mathekga also commented on Dlamini’s timeline, saying: “I always respected you but sometimes you just before an idiot. Maybe is high time you go back to your home and do a your things there [sic].”

However, Arinao Faith Mudau thought people were being oversensitive for no reason: “Just like any fellow, Mcebo have a right to make jokes,…..or post whatever he feel like posting…these people way too sensitive tjo [sic]”

Also read: Kwaito legend Mandoza has died

Mandoza passed away on Sunday midday after a long battle with cancer, which had reportedly spread to his brain.. Family, friends and musicians flocked to his Pimville home to offer their condolences.The 50/50 hit-maker last performed at the SABC Thank You concert a week ago. His last words in public were: “I thank God. He owns our lives. I’m here to perform for you. To show you that the devil is a liar. Devil is a liar! Thank you!”

Dlamini is one of the organisers of the #OccupyLuthuliHouse campaign that saw members of the public marching to the ANC’s headquarters to demand the resignation of President Zuma and the party’s entire national executive committee. It was unsuccessful, though it did generate a great deal of attention.

Also read: We will die to save the ANC – Occupy Luthuli House 

