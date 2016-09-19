menu
One killed, three injured in Potchefstroom vehicle rollover

ANA
Paramedics suspect the driver of the vehicle lost control of the car before crashing through a fence and gate.

One person was killed and three others injured when the vehicle they were travelling in overturned on a dirt road about 20km outside of Potchefstroom, said ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak on Monday.

“At 7pm last night, paramedics from ER24 arrived on the scene where they found the vehicle lying on its roof on the side of the road,” said Vermaak.

“It appears that the driver lost control over the vehicle and crashed through a fence and gate on the side of the road.”

He said a man was found with fatal injuries a few metres away from the vehicle.

“Another two men and a woman were found on scene with various injuries ranging from fractures to cuts and bruises.”

The injured were transported to Potchefstroom Provincial Hospital.

Local authorities attended the scene and were investigating the cause of the fatal crash.

African News Agency (ANA)

