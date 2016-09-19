menu
National 19.9.2016 09:16 am

No e-toll discount – Sanral

Lucky Thusi
SANRAL invoce confusion clarified.

SANRAL invoce confusion clarified.

The agency has clarified the misunderstanding around what appears to be discounted e-toll debt on customers’ invoices.

South African National Roads Agency SOC Ltd (Sanral) has clarified the confusion around what appears to be discounted e-toll debt appearing on customers’ invoices, Comaro Chronicle reports.

The statement follows reports that an administrative glitch has mistakenly cut outstanding monies.

March against e-tolls in 14 November 2013.

March against e-tolls in 14 November 2013.

“The reality is that all e-toll debt incurred prior to September 1, 2015, is not included in the invoice,” spokesperson for the agency Vusi Mona said.

“You will recall that as part of the new dispensation we had offered a 60% discount on historic e-toll debt, or debt between December 3, 2013, and August 31, 2015. That debt was ring-fenced to enable to the rollout of the once-off 60% discount.”

Mona advised motorists to read the notes at the end of the invoice. All records of travels on the e-toll network are recorded and available to anyone on request, should they want to check their total debt.

“Motorists can simply contact the e-toll customer services online at www.sanral.co.za, or via the call centre on 0800 726 725, or e-mail info@sa-etoll.co.za or visit an e-toll customer service centre at a mall or along the Gauteng e-roads, while in Gauteng. If they are registered they can also log on to the website to see what they owe,” explained Mona.

– Caxton News Service

