National 19.9.2016 09:37 am

Mandoza waited three hours for an ambulance – manager

ANA
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA  SEPTEMBER 10: Mandoza performs during the SABC concert at the Orlando Stadium on September 10, 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The concert organized to thank the SABC for its initiative to promote local music, saw a performance from the kwaito star, who was reportedly not well. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Mabuti Kali)

The late Kwaito star’s manager says he died in his arms after waiting three hours for an ambulance to pick him up from his home.

Mandoza waited three hours for an ambulance to pick him up from his home, but it never came, the late Kwaito star’s manager Kevin Ntaopane said during a radio interview on Monday.

Speaking on SA FM, Ntaopane said Mandoza, real name Mduduzi Tshabalala, “died in his arms” minutes before arriving at the hospital after the long wait. The Nkalakatha hit maker died about midday on Sunday.

Mandoza had been battling cancer for about a year and had developed a brain tumour, which affected his sight.

Assisted on to the stage by friends and family, Mandoza somehow managed to perform at an SABC concert two weeks ago. Sadly, it was to be his last public appearance.

– African News Agency (ANA)

