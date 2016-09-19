menu
National 19.9.2016 10:52 am

Roodepoort man in court for ‘killing’ father

Riaan van Zyl
Picture: Thinkstock

It is alleged the incident took place after an argument over drain pipes.

A man in his early 20s is expected to appear in court on Monday after he allegedly shot and killed his father in Roodepoort, on the West Rand.

Although details are still sketchy, Honeydew police spokesperson Captain Balan Muthan confirmed that a man was shot dead by his son on Saturday, Roodepoort Record reported.

According to a source close to the family, the incident took place after an “argument over drain pipes”.

The source also alleged 14 rounds were fired but only four hit the father.

All Muthan was willing to confirm, though, is the fact that the father succumbed to the gunshot wounds and that they were currently waiting for the report from the morgue.

The son has been arrested on a charge of murder and will appear in the Roodepoort Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

More details to follow.

