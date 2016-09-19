menu
Local News 19.9.2016 11:18 am

Senzo’s father hits back at Kelly Khumalo

Phakaaathi Reporter
Senzo Meyiwa's father Sam Meyiwa (Sabelo Mngoma/BackpagePix)

Senzo Meyiwa's father Sam Meyiwa (Sabelo Mngoma/BackpagePix)

Sam Meyiwa, the father of slain Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo, has hit back at Kelly Khumalo‚ saying the singer is talking ‘nonsense’.

This comes after Kelly rebuked Senzo’s family during an interview with Anele Mdoda on Real Talk last Wednesday for airing their grievances with her in public.

Kelly told Mdoda the Meyiwa family must “forget about” meeting their granddaughter.

READ: I’m not Senzo’s killer – Kelly Khumalo

Sam has hit back at Kelly‚ saying she would have to someday tell her daughter the truth about what happened the day her father died.

“She (Kelly) is speaking nonsense. That child has Meyiwa blood. I am not bothered by what she said. When the child grows up she will ask questions about her father. Kelly will have to tell her who killed her dad and where he was killed,” Sam told the Mercury.

“I am now pinning my hopes on this child. She is growing up, and one day she will learn how her father was killed at her mother’s home. She will come back to tell us everything.”

Sam also slammed Kelly’s comments about his son. “She has recently said that being in love with Senzo had been a waste of her time. How does she dare speak so ill of my child who died?”

Related Stories
I’m not Senzo’s killer – Kelly Khumalo 18.9.2016
Mashaba’s future not up for discussion – Jordaan 18.9.2016
Blow by blow: Ajax Cape Town vs Orlando Pirates 13.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

readers' choice

Objections as Motaung, Khoza kids wed
Phakaaathi

Objections as Motaung, Khoza kids wed

I’m not Senzo’s killer – Kelly Khumalo
Phakaaathi

I’m not Senzo’s killer – Kelly Khumalo

Senzo Meyiwa’s wife free to date again
Phakaaathi

Senzo Meyiwa’s wife free to date again

Home advantage to count in Telkom Knockout
Phakaaathi

Home advantage to count in Telkom Knockout

Our destiny is in our hands – Pitso
Phakaaathi

Our destiny is in our hands – Pitso

poll

results

Chiefs 1-1 P Stars
Maritzburg Utd 0-0 Sundowns
Arrows 2-0 CT City
FS Stars 0-0 Celtic
Click to see full results

fixtures

Pirates vs CT City
Ajax CT vs Polokwane City
Baroka FC vs Wits
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Orlando Pirates 2 6
2 Bidvest Wits 2 4
3 Chippa United 2 4
4 Platinum Stars 2 4
5 Maritzburg Utd 2 4
6 Highlands Park 1 3
7 Arrows 2 3
8 Cape Town City 2 3
9 Sundowns 1 1
10 Ajax Cape Town 2 1
11 Baroka FC 2 1
12 Kaizer Chiefs 2 1
13 Free State Stars 2 1
14 Bloem Celtic 2 1
15 SuperSport United 2 1
16 Polokwane City 2 1
Click to see full log table

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.