Senzo’s father hits back at Kelly Khumalo

This comes after Kelly rebuked Senzo’s family during an interview with Anele Mdoda on Real Talk last Wednesday for airing their grievances with her in public.

Kelly told Mdoda the Meyiwa family must “forget about” meeting their granddaughter.

Sam has hit back at Kelly‚ saying she would have to someday tell her daughter the truth about what happened the day her father died.

“She (Kelly) is speaking nonsense. That child has Meyiwa blood. I am not bothered by what she said. When the child grows up she will ask questions about her father. Kelly will have to tell her who killed her dad and where he was killed,” Sam told the Mercury.

“I am now pinning my hopes on this child. She is growing up, and one day she will learn how her father was killed at her mother’s home. She will come back to tell us everything.”

Sam also slammed Kelly’s comments about his son. “She has recently said that being in love with Senzo had been a waste of her time. How does she dare speak so ill of my child who died?”