Protesters disrupt Pretoria toll plaza

A protest over jobs caused heavy traffic congestion at the Stormvoël toll plaza in East Lynne, in Pretoria, on Monday.

Police were called to disperse a group of about 60 people who blockaded the road at about 7am, Rekord East reported.

Bakwena spokesperson Liam Clark said the protesters from East Lynne were demanding jobs from Bakwena toll plaza.

“We just heard that they want to be employed by the Bakwena, and we are still engaging them to try and find out more about their demands.”

Bakwena advised motorists to use alternative routes.

Police dispersed the protesters about two hours after their demonstration began. “The traffic is now free flowing again” Clark said.

