Man nabbed for ‘terrorising’ informal settlement in Tshwane

A man who has allegedly been terrorising the residents of the Mooiplaas informal settlement in Erasmia, in Pretoria, was arrested in the early hours of Monday.

Police spokesperson Constable Tumisang Moloto said the Erasmia Crime Prevention Unit received a tip-off about the man’s whereabouts from the resident in the community.

“The police reacted and spotted the man walking along the street. Police approached and searched him and found a .38 special firearm in his possession as well as 13 rounds of live ammunition.

“Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the firearm was reported stolen in June 2015 in the Wierdabrug are,” Moloto said.

The suspect, aged 29, was immediately arrested and detained at the Erasmia Police Station.