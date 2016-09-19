menu
National 19.9.2016 12:24 pm

Man nabbed for ‘terrorising’ informal settlement in Tshwane

Virginia Keppler
Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

The suspect was immediately arrested and detained at the Erasmia Police Station.

A man who has allegedly been terrorising the residents of the Mooiplaas informal settlement in Erasmia, in Pretoria, was arrested in the early hours of Monday.

Police spokesperson Constable Tumisang Moloto said the Erasmia Crime Prevention Unit received a tip-off about the man’s whereabouts from the resident in the community.

“The police reacted and spotted the man walking along the street. Police approached and searched him and found a .38 special firearm in his possession as well as 13 rounds of live ammunition.

“Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the firearm was reported stolen in June 2015 in the Wierdabrug are,” Moloto said.

The suspect, aged 29, was immediately arrested and detained at the Erasmia Police Station.

Related Stories
18 arrested, 11 firearms confiscated in Gauteng 18.9.2016
Student in court for stabbing man, stealing his R300 watch 16.9.2016
PE pupil who shot woman during car hijacking in court 15.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Mandoza remembered for music that united us
Celebrities

Mandoza remembered for music that united us

Mcebo Dlamini’s Mandoza remarks anger Zuma fans
National

Mcebo Dlamini’s Mandoza remarks anger Zuma fans

WATCH: Pirates players dance to Xitsonga music
Entertainment

WATCH: Pirates players dance to Xitsonga music

M-Net entitled to remove Siyakha from Idols SA, court rules
Entertainment

M-Net entitled to remove Siyakha from Idols SA, court rules

Energy dept, Treasury to co-operate on nuclear new build programme
National

Energy dept, Treasury to co-operate on nuclear new build programme

readers' choice

Guptas ‘plotting Gordhan’s arrest to take control of PIC’
National

Guptas ‘plotting Gordhan’s arrest to take control of PIC’

Kwaito legend Mandoza has died
Celebrities

Kwaito legend Mandoza has died

‘Police minister’s long list of women he paid lobola for and later ditched’
National

‘Police minister’s long list of women he paid lobola for and later ditched’

WATCH: Mandoza’s death confirmed
Celebrities

WATCH: Mandoza’s death confirmed

Five facts about Madonsela’s investigation into Zuma, Guptas
National

Five facts about Madonsela’s investigation into Zuma, Guptas

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.