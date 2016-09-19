Principal suspended after ‘girlfriends’ allegedly beat him in his office

The department of education in Mpumalanga has suspended German Secondary School principal Lodrick Selowe.

This after chaos broke out at the school last Tuesday when the principal’s supposed girlfriend – a former matriculant at the school – and his other alleged girlfriend, a current Grade 12 pupil, gave him a beating of his life in his office, Mpumalanga News reported.

According to the pupils, the former matriculant, who lives with Selowe, arrived at the school demanding to see the new girlfriend.

To avoid a scene, the principal summoned both to his office, where they locked themselves in.

A few minutes later, a racket was heard coming from Selowe’s office.

An English teacher ran to the office and broke down the door to intervene.

“Some of us went to witness what was happening. We were shocked to see the principal being beaten up by his two girlfriends. We heard the new girlfriend accusing the principal of giving his concubine more money than he did her. It was embarrassing,” said a group of pupils.

Selowe flatly denied knowing any of the two girls and claimed the incident was a plot against him by incompetent teachers who did not want him at the school.

“I don’t know those girls, and they are not my girlfriends. This is a plot by some teachers who don’t want me at the school because they are not doing their work,” he said.

Although Mpumalanga News is in possession of pictures showing the Grade 12 pupil fighting with him, he said: “I was not beaten up. I was only trying to intervene.”

Selowe has been absent from school since last week Wednesday.

When the News visited the school on Monday, pupils were roaming in the street, and no learning was taking place.

The education’s spokesperson Gerald Sambo said the department was aware of the incident, and Selowe had been suspended pending an investigation.

“Learning and teaching are taking place at the school, and pupils are writing their examinations, ” Sambo added.

– Caxton News Service