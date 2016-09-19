Motsoeneng’s denied leave to appeal in bid to keep his job

The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s application for leave to appeal a high court ruling that his appointment to the post was irrational and should be set aside.

“The application for leave to appeal is dismissed with costs on the grounds that there is no reasonable prospect of success in an appeal and there is no other compelling reason why it should be heard,” the appeal court held in a ruling made public on Monday.

Last year, Judge Dennis Davies ruled in the Western Cape High Court that given the adverse findings of Public Protector Thuli Madonsela against Motsoeneng, it had been irrational on the part of Communications Minister Faith Muthambi to appoint him as COO in a permanent capacity.

The Democratic Alliance, which brought the application that resulted in that ruling, said the SCA’s decision meant the SABC had to remove Motsoeneng.

“Effectively Mr Motsoeneng will have no joy from our courts and must vacate the SABC without delay.”

“Mr Motsoeneng, Communications Minister Faith Muthambi and the SABC have been unsuccessful in almost all courts in which he has sought to keep his job,” the DA’s James Selfe said.

“He and his band of protectors now need to abandon this abuse of our judicial system and the taxpayers money into which millions of rands have already plundered.”

– African News Agency (ANA)