menu
National 19.9.2016 12:01 pm

Motsoeneng’s denied leave to appeal in bid to keep his job

ANA
SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng. Picture: Michel Bega

SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng. Picture: Michel Bega

The SCA found no compelling reasons that Motsoeneng’s appoint as COO is rational and should not be set aside.

The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s application for leave to appeal a high court ruling that his appointment to the post was irrational and should be set aside.

“The application for leave to appeal is dismissed with costs on the grounds that there is no reasonable prospect of success in an appeal and there is no other compelling reason why it should be heard,” the appeal court held in a ruling made public on Monday.

Last year, Judge Dennis Davies ruled in the Western Cape High Court that given the adverse findings of Public Protector Thuli Madonsela against Motsoeneng, it had been irrational on the part of Communications Minister Faith Muthambi to appoint him as COO in a permanent capacity.

The Democratic Alliance, which brought the application that resulted in that ruling, said the SCA’s decision meant the SABC had to remove Motsoeneng.

“Effectively Mr Motsoeneng will have no joy from our courts and must vacate the SABC without delay.”

“Mr Motsoeneng, Communications Minister Faith Muthambi and the SABC have been unsuccessful in almost all courts in which he has sought to keep his job,” the DA’s James Selfe said.

“He and his band of protectors now need to abandon this abuse of our judicial system and the taxpayers money into which millions of rands have already plundered.”

African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
SACP youth wing is the same as the DA – Maphatsoe 19.9.2016
Brits court postpones Hope Zinde’s son bail application 16.9.2016
NGO stays open despite eight deaths of psychiatric patients 16.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Mandoza remembered for music that united us
Celebrities

Mandoza remembered for music that united us

WATCH: Pirates players dance to Xitsonga music
Entertainment

WATCH: Pirates players dance to Xitsonga music

M-Net entitled to remove Siyakha from Idols SA, court rules
Entertainment

M-Net entitled to remove Siyakha from Idols SA, court rules

Energy dept, Treasury to co-operate on nuclear new build programme
National

Energy dept, Treasury to co-operate on nuclear new build programme

Zimbaweans in South Africa only temporarily, says Mujuru
Africa

Zimbaweans in South Africa only temporarily, says Mujuru

readers' choice

Guptas ‘plotting Gordhan’s arrest to take control of PIC’
National

Guptas ‘plotting Gordhan’s arrest to take control of PIC’

Kwaito legend Mandoza has died
Celebrities

Kwaito legend Mandoza has died

‘Police minister’s long list of women he paid lobola for and later ditched’
National

‘Police minister’s long list of women he paid lobola for and later ditched’

WATCH: Mandoza’s death confirmed
Celebrities

WATCH: Mandoza’s death confirmed

Five facts about Madonsela’s investigation into Zuma, Guptas
National

Five facts about Madonsela’s investigation into Zuma, Guptas

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.