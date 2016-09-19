menu
Local News 19.9.2016 12:52 pm

It is against all odds – Pitso

Michaelson Gumede
Pitso Mosimane coach of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Mamelodi Sundowns Media Day at Chloorkop. (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns congestion of fixture continues, as they play Chippa United in the second leg of the MTN8 on Wednesday evening at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

And after the face-off with Chippa United, they will play Zesco United three days later at the same venue.

Speaking after the 2-1 loss away to Zesco in the Confederation of African Football Champions League first leg semifinal, when he was pressed by Zambian media about the Premier Soccer League’s refusal to reschedule some of Masandawana’s fixtures to accommodate their continental commitments, Mosimane said they had to go all the way against all odds.

“This campaign, we call it against all odds. Our destiny is in our hands. We played a well-rested Zesco. They play one game every seven days, they are always here. They are not going anywhere … you could see how they are. We have to do what we have to do. It is a one-time opportunity for us in the Champions League, so we give our best.

“We do not go into complaining, but it is a little bit unfair, but if you look at the match, in the last 30 minutes, that is Sundowns – they have the heart, they fight against all odds, so I am proud of them,” he was quoted as saying.

Mosimane added Zesco’s game plan forced them to change their style of play.

“Once you build from the back Zesco put four inside. They make you play long because they are on top of you. In the last 20 minutes, they retreated to secure the two goals. If they put the same pressure, it would not have been easy for us.

“They resorted to defending the two goals then they allowed [Hlompho] Kekana and Teko [Modise] to play, but in the first half they never allowed us to play. We played that (long) ball because it is four against four. You cannot build up, they force you to kick. It is not that we were playing long balls, it is not our style, and they forced us.”

