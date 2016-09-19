menu
Danny K heartbroken he won’t be asked ‘where is Mandoza?’ any more

Citizen reporter
Danny K and Mandoza. Picture: Danny K's Instagram.

Danny K and Mandoza. Picture: Danny K's Instagram.

Singer Danny K, who collaborated with Mandoza on their 2005 album, has paid tribute to the musical icon.

Singer and songwriter Danny K has taken to social media to pay tribute to the late Mandoza, who passed away yesterday, September 18.

Mandoza, also known as Mduduzi Edmund Tshabalala, was born in 1978 in Soweto, and his musical talents were discovered by ‘King of Kwaito’ Arthur Mafokate. Danny K and Mandoza collaborated on the album, Same Difference, which was released in 2005.

ALSO READ: Mandoza remembered for music that united us

Danny K said he was “devastated” at the news of Mandoza’s passing.

Yesterday, Danny K took to his Instagram account to describe how once a day for the past 10 years he had been asked: “Where is Mandoza?” He described how “heartbroken” he was to know that he would not be asked that question again.

He called Mandoza both his friend and an SA music legend, and thanked him for the memories they shared.

Danny K's post on Instagram.

Danny K's post on Instagram.

ALSO READ: Mandoza waited three hours for an ambulance – manager

Danny K continued to recount his memories with Mandoza on Twitter, with a notable mention of their win of a South African Music Award (Sama).

Danny K also remembered his favourite song with Mandoza:

He further described Mandoza’s influence in South Africa:

Many social media users continue to tweet their condolences and tributes to Mandoza:

Caxton News Service

