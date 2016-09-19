Danny K heartbroken he won’t be asked ‘where is Mandoza?’ any more

Singer and songwriter Danny K has taken to social media to pay tribute to the late Mandoza, who passed away yesterday, September 18.

Mandoza, also known as Mduduzi Edmund Tshabalala, was born in 1978 in Soweto, and his musical talents were discovered by ‘King of Kwaito’ Arthur Mafokate. Danny K and Mandoza collaborated on the album, Same Difference, which was released in 2005.

ALSO READ: Mandoza remembered for music that united us

Danny K said he was “devastated” at the news of Mandoza’s passing.

Devastated! Sad sad day for all South Africans. My friend and music legend is gone. My deepest condolences to Mpho and the family #Mandoza 😢 — Danny K (@dannykmusic) September 18, 2016

Yesterday, Danny K took to his Instagram account to describe how once a day for the past 10 years he had been asked: “Where is Mandoza?” He described how “heartbroken” he was to know that he would not be asked that question again.

He called Mandoza both his friend and an SA music legend, and thanked him for the memories they shared.

ALSO READ: Mandoza waited three hours for an ambulance – manager

Danny K continued to recount his memories with Mandoza on Twitter, with a notable mention of their win of a South African Music Award (Sama).

Too many memories going through my mind tonight #RIPMandoza 😢 pic.twitter.com/0SDOU6O16H — Danny K (@dannykmusic) September 18, 2016

Danny K also remembered his favourite song with Mandoza:

Of all the songs we did – this was my favourite !! Still a jam a decade later … #SameDifference #RIPMandoza https://t.co/YfkOs1hD7V — Danny K (@dannykmusic) September 18, 2016

He further described Mandoza’s influence in South Africa:

Mandoza showed us the rainbow nation without political cliche or rhetoric. He united us through music #RIPMandoza 😢🇿🇦🙏 — Danny K (@dannykmusic) September 18, 2016

Mandoza showed every township kid that they could rise out their situation and achieve the impossible. He never forgot where he came from — Danny K (@dannykmusic) September 18, 2016

Many social media users continue to tweet their condolences and tributes to Mandoza:

I didn't know Mandoza personally, in fact I only ever met him once for about twenty minutes as I was with someone who kinda knew him. 1/2 — Adv. NoMore Jiba (@LeboMokwena) September 19, 2016

In those 20 minutes Mandoza did something remarkable for us and he knew he was leveraging his brand for our benefit. I will never forget 2/2 — Adv. NoMore Jiba (@LeboMokwena) September 19, 2016

Our thoughts are with the family of South African music legend, Mandoza. Rest in peace and thank you for the music!https://t.co/qwvxLlRwVd — BIG Concerts (@BigConcerts) September 19, 2016

– Caxton News Service