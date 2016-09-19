menu
National 19.9.2016 03:28 pm

Cosatu to back Ramaphosa for ANC presidency

Citizen Reporter
FILE PICTURE: Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Niel Sibanda

FILE PICTURE: Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Niel Sibanda

In a move considered to oppose President Jacob Zuma’s leadership, Cosatu is expected to rally behind Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

While Zuma’s camp is said to prefer African Union chairperson Nkosazana-Dlamini Zuma to take over from her ex-husband, South Africa’s largest worker’s federation will give its powerful vote to Rampahosa instead.

According to the Sunday Times and various other reports, Cosatu’s central committee is meeting tomorrow and, at that gathering, they will make their preferred candidate for the ANC presidency known. The outcome is apparently set to further split the union, which has one side lobbying for Dlamini-Zuma, led by federation president Sdumo Dlamini.

ALSO READ: Msimanga brings back Tshwane’s anti-corruption unit

The paper reports that the union also wants to consolidate its plans and start speaking as one, instead of issuing conflicting messages. The body has been racked by internal fighting of late, with the Food and Allied Workers’ Union controversially leaving, the result of which has made Cosatu even weaker than before. It was devastated by the earlier expulsion of metalworkers’ union Numsa.

“You can’t demand a skinny man flex his muscles. He doesn’t have muscles. We lost 400 000 members at once when Numsa was expelled … therefore there is very little muscle to flex,” said National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) general secretary David Sipunzi. Ramaphosa was a founder member of the NUM in the 1980s, but has since experienced friction with labour after his rise to prominence as a businessman.

Bereng Soke, general secretary of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union, said deputies should be given the opportunity to lead.

“We don’t deputise for the sake of it. You deputise because you see potential in someone being a leader,” he said.

Related Stories
ANCWL against early conference, confident a woman can succeed Zuma 19.9.2016
Mashaba orders ANC-led govt to cough up R259m municipal debt 19.9.2016
‘Dishonest’ Zuma has done lots of ‘dirty things’ – Justice Yacoob 19.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Paul Walker’s character coming back for more ‘Furious’ movies?
Entertainment

Paul Walker’s character coming back for more ‘Furious’ movies?

Gayton McKenzie: I’m devastated, Mandoza conquered prison
National

Gayton McKenzie: I’m devastated, Mandoza conquered prison

Mandoza remembered for music that united us
Celebrities

Mandoza remembered for music that united us

Mcebo Dlamini’s Mandoza remarks anger Zuma fans
National

Mcebo Dlamini’s Mandoza remarks anger Zuma fans

WATCH: Pirates players dance to Xitsonga music
Entertainment

WATCH: Pirates players dance to Xitsonga music

readers' choice

Guptas ‘plotting Gordhan’s arrest to take control of PIC’
National

Guptas ‘plotting Gordhan’s arrest to take control of PIC’

Kwaito legend Mandoza has died
Celebrities

Kwaito legend Mandoza has died

‘Police minister’s long list of women he paid lobola for and later ditched’
National

‘Police minister’s long list of women he paid lobola for and later ditched’

WATCH: Mandoza’s death confirmed
Celebrities

WATCH: Mandoza’s death confirmed

Five facts about Madonsela’s investigation into Zuma, Guptas
National

Five facts about Madonsela’s investigation into Zuma, Guptas

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.