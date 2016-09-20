ANC’s ‘Premier League to oust Mathabatha’

Three provincial premiers, Ace Magashule (Free State), David Mabuza (Mpumalanga) and Supra Mahumapelo (North West), allegedly led by Limpopo ANC provincial secretary Nocks Seabi, have allegedly formed a pseudo-political structure that will determine who gets elected at elective conferences of the ANC and its leagues, according to a document the Sunday World says is circulating among ANC leaders and officials in Limpopo.

Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha is, according to the document by an unknown author, seen as a weak leader who ceded his powers to ANC provincial treasurer Danny Msiza and needs to be replaced immediately.

The document further states that Mathabatha, Chief Livhuwani Matsila and the ANC’s loyal Joe Mathebula were part of the so-called CR17 campaigners who wanted Deputy President Cyril Ramphosa to replace President Jacob Zuma as party leader, while Seabi and his allies preferred Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma (outgoing African Union chairperson).

With the reshuffle gaining momentum in the province, the document has indicated Mathabatha will be replaced by one of these: Communications Minister Faith Muthambi, International Relations Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, current Limpopo deputy speaker Lehlohonolo Masoga or former deputy provincial chairperson Dickson Masemola.

But this gives Seabi power to influence Mathabatha’s successor.

READ MORE: Mathabatha ANCYL in candidate row

The document also reveals Seabi is lobbying for former Limpopo premier Cassel Mathale and former Limpopo ANC secretary Joe Masangwani for ministerial positions.

Nevertheless, Seabi denied any knowledge of the document’s existence and said he was not not leading any premier cabal.

An anonymous source accused Seabi and the league of authoring the document.

Muthambi declined to comment, and Chief Matsila stated that there was no proof of the allegations against him, as he was just a mere traditional leader whose focus was on the community.

– Additional reporting by More Love Mafu

For more info, explore the story map below:

>

– Caxton News Service