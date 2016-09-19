President Zuma declares December 27, 2016 a public holiday

Zuma said the declaration followed a request from the Federation of Unions of South Africa who complained that workers would only have 11 public holidays instead of 12 because Christmas day this year falls on a Sunday.

Ordinarily when a public holiday falls on a Sunday, the following Monday would be a public holiday. The Monday after Christmas is however another public holiday, the Day of Goodwill, meaning the two public holidays would overlap.

“The declaration of the 27th December as a public holiday will ensure that workers are not unduly disadvantaged because of this unusual event and are still entitled to their 12 paid public holidays,” the presidency said.