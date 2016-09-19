The Voice season 2 will visit new SA cities

After an incredible inaugural season, The Voice South Africa is officially back. The first season of the talent contest saw almost all the finalist receiving recording deals following their respective stints on the show.

This afternoon M-Net confirmed there would be a second season of the massively popular singing competition The Voice SA – and the first auditions are just around the corner.

This time, Port Elizabeth is included in the countrywide search for South Africa’s new singing sensation, with The Voice SA’s open auditions taking place on Wednesday, October 12 at The Beach Hotel on Marine Drive.

Thereafter, it’s Cape Town’s turn, at Belmont Square in Rondebosch, on Saturday, October 15, and Sunday, October 16, while Durban’s singers can have their voices heard on Wednesday, October 19, at the Growth Point Kings Park Stadium. The final stop will be in the City of Gold on October 22 and 23 at Sasani Studios in Balfour Park.

During these initial audition sessions, which are not filmed for television, talented hopefuls have the opportunity to show an anonymous panel of music experts that they have the vocal prowess to perform on screen at the show’s famous ‘Blind Auditions’. That’s when The Voice SA coaches, four respected and well-known South African musos, listen to the singers with their red chairs turned away from the stage, basing their decisions purely on what they hear. The honour of singing for the coaches will only befall the best of the best singers from the countrywide auditions. There’s no confirmation if the judging panel will stay the same.

“In The Voice SA, it’s indeed all about quality,” says M-Net head of publicity Lani Lombard. “Right from the start, there’s no doubt that every single person on this proudly South African show can sing.

The question is whether or not the coaches want them in their team and believe that they can take them all the way to the top. The phenomenal talent from The Voice SA Season 1 has set the bar incredibly high, and we are looking forward to opening doors for more fantastic talent who deserve to become household names.”

For Season 2, The Voice SA is again looking for exceptional talent with a unique sound and solo singers as well as duos from any musical background are encouraged to enter. Even though you have to be 18 years old on the day of your audition, there is no upper-age limit.

You need to be a South African citizen or permanent resident, however, and will have to sign a document stating that you don’t have an existing contract with any recording company.

While there will be open auditions in SA’s biggest cities, singers who want to be part of the show will also be able to submit a song online for a possible fast track to the selection committee.

The Voice SA Season 2 will be broadcast on M-Net Channel 101 from January 2017 and the names of the coaches will be made public at a later stage.