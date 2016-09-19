Four Pretoria waiters die in crash

Four men who were killed when their vehicle veered off the road and slammed into a tree in Pretoria East at the weekend were waiters at popular restaurant Weiveld.

There were six men in the car that was travelling along Lynnwood Road on Sunday at about 4.38am, Rekord East reported.

Weiveld manager Rex van Deventer expressed condolences to the families of the four staff members in a post on social media.

In a Facebook post, Van Deventer said his head was spinning from emotion when he found out about the crash.

READ MORE: Four killed in Pretoria car crash

He said four men were killed and two were in a stable condition in hospital.

“I’m so sorry about the four gentlemen that passed away, and I want to express my most sincere sympathies to the families during this difficult time.”

He said the four were valued and respected members of the Weiveld team, and the effect of their death was already being felt at the restaurant.

“The four gentlemen were wonderful employees who understood the meaning of the word ‘team’. They were some of the most loyal and disciplined people I have met in my life,” said Van Deventer.

“They had personal relationships with clients and always gave their best in service to clients. They made many great contributions to Weiveld and its clients, and helped it move forward in numerous ways.”

Van Deventer said their contributions would never be forgotten.

“I SALUTE FOUR GIANTS … Rest in Peace Gentlemen. I will miss You.”

He wished the two injured men a speedy recovery.

“Good luck with the recovery. Take a good rest and be sure that you are in my prayers.”

He thanked all Weiveld friends and clients who sent in messages of sympathy, saying these were sincerely appreciated.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Chris Botha said: “Six occupants from the vehicle were found lying close to the wreckage.”

He said four men were found dead, one was seriously injured and the sixth one escaped with minor injuries.

Botha said debris spread over the large area indicated that the vehicle veered off the road and crashed into a tree.

– Caxton News Service