Entertainment 19.9.2016 03:31 pm

Paul Walker’s character coming back for more ‘Furious’ movies?

Ntsako Mthethwa
Paul Walker's The Fast and the Furious car is being auctioned off| Supplied

Universal wants to make sure to be respectful of Paul and his image too, and his family.

According to a new report from Darkhorizons, which picked the story up from an Entertainment Tonight interview with Caleb Walker, the late Paul Walker’s brother, that the Brian O’Connor character may return in future instalments of the Furious franchise.

Caleb Walker told ET that during the production of Furious 7, the idea came up that he would take over the part at some point.

ALSO READ: Paul Walker’s last words: ‘Let’s go for a drive’

However, that won’t happen in the upcoming Furious 8, due on April 14, 2017. He told ET that he had “a phone call with Vin [Diesel] for about an hour and we really discussed this a while back. He wanted [our] blessing.

“Specifically, Diesel wanted to know whether it’d ‘be acceptable to maybe bring Paul’s character back … to really kind of let his fans know he’s still out there.

“Universal wants to make sure to be respectful of Paul and his image too, and his family.”

Nothing is official yet but hey, who knows, perhaps there’ll be some surprise ending that’ll hint at O’Connor’s return in Furious 9.

Remember, Furious 8 will launch a new trilogy in the series that, supposedly, will wrap up the entire franchise (until the inevitable spin-offs arrive).

Paul William Walker died in a single-vehicle collision on November 30, 2013, alongside friend Roger Rodas.

Three films he was involved in at the time were released posthumously: Hours (2013), Brick Mansions (2014) and Furious 7 (2015). The song See You Again by Wiz Khalifa, which appeared on the Furious 7 soundtrack, is a tribute to Walker. The song was nominated for the Golden Globe Awards for Best Original Song at the 73rd Golden Globe Awards.

