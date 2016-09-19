Rhodes University welcomes announcement on fee increases

Rhodes University on Monday welcomed an announcement by Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande, recommending that tertiary institutions should individually determine fee increases for 2017, but to cap it at eight percent for students who can afford to pay.

“We particularly welcome government’s commitment to assist students who come from poor and working class families, and those who come from mid-level income families. This will bring much-needed relief on these categories of students,” the university said in a statement.

“It is important that those who can afford to pay their fees do so.”

The university council will consider the minister’s recommendations when it prepares the university’s 2017 budget, the statement said.

The institution said it was urgent that government come up with a medium-term funding plan that would help needy students access education and at the same time ensure that universities remain financially sustainable.

“Such a plan will provide direction and certainty regarding the future of our public higher education system.”

Earlier on Monday, Nzimande at a press briefing in Pretoria said there would be no fee increases for students who qualified for funding from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) and those considered as the “missing middle”, whose families earn above the Nsfas threshold but who are unable to support their children to access to higher education.

– African News Agency (ANA)