Residents protest against ‘aggressive’ windscreen washers

Concerned community members from Bedfordview, Kensington, Edenvale and Morninghill held a demonstration to protest against the windscreen washers operating at the Bruma intersection, on the East Rand.

The demonstration against the windscreen washers, who the demonstrators dubbed “aggressive”, was held on Saturday, Joburg East Express reported.

At the demonstration, informative pamphlets were handed out to motorists, and demonstrators carried signs urging motorists not to support windscreen washers.

One of the concerned resident from the area and the organiser of the event, Leon de Bruin, said it was a peaceful demonstration to stop the “aggressive behaviour” of the windscreen washers.

De Bruin said he was worried a community member might get hurt by a windscreen washer.

Councillor Neuren Pietersen of Ward 118 said he supported the demonstration that was aimed at stopping the aggressive and intimidating behaviour of the windscreen washers.

“I appeal to motorists to stop donating to the windscreen washers and not succumb to intimidation of the windscreen washers,” said Pietersen.

Pietersen said he has spoken to the Johannesburg MMC of Safety and Security and requested that more patrols be carried out by the JMPD.

Muzi Mazibuko, a member from one of the local Community Police Forums and one of the demonstrators, said some of the window washers were not what they seemed.

“They pretend to want to wash your window, but when you open your window they grab what they can and run,” said Mazibuko.

He said some window washers go as far as pulling people out of cars and driving off in the car, and added he had seen it happen.

Andrew McDougal, a demonstrator, said the protest was not about the window washers being unemployed but wanted to focus and try reduce the aggression of the window washers.

– Caxton News Service