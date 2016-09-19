menu
Local News 19.9.2016 03:49 pm

Chiefs target set for Chippa return?

Phakaaathi Reporter
Joseph Molangoane of Chippa United. (Photo by Richard Huggard/Gallo Images)

Want-away Chippa United midfielder Joseph Molangoane is set to return to the club after failing to secure a move to Kaizer Chiefs.

Molangoane was involved in a contractual dispute with Chippa, which led to the player taking the club to the PSL Dispute Resolution Chamber.

The 28-year-old midfielder, however, apparently failed to prove that Chippa had forged his signature on his extended contract.

Now Chippa chairperson Siviwe ‘Chippa’ Mpengesi has confirmed the club was in talks with the player, and if all goes well he could return to the pitch soon.

“I had a meeting with the coach (Dan ‘Dance’ Malesela), and we agreed we won’t allow talent of Joseph’s calibre go to waste,” Mpengesi told SunSport.

“We’re talking to the player, and I’m confident our discussion will bear fruits. Joseph was instrumental in helping the club finish the season in sixth position last season, and he still has a key role to play.”

Chippa will take on Mamelodi Sundowns in the second leg of the MTN8 semifinal at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday night.

The teams played to a 0-0 draw in the first leg in Port Elizabeth.

