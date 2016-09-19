Elderly woman killed after suspects force cloth into her mouth

An elderly woman was killed during an armed house robbery in Centurion, in Gauteng, at 11.30am today, September 19, after three suspects forced a piece of cloth into her mouth.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said three suspects broke into the house and tied up three women, including the deceased. “The other two women who were tied up were domestic workers,” Masondo said.

All three suspects were armed, he said.

Masondo described how the suspects tried to silence the elderly victim, who was 78-years-old, by forcing a piece of cloth into her mouth.

He said a member of the family, who was in a different section of the house, heard the commotion and sounded the alarm, at which point the suspects fled the scene.

“The suspects are known to the victims,” Masondo said.

He said the elderly woman was declared dead by emergency services, who attended the scene and police are awaiting the postmortem results.

Police are investigating a case of housebreaking and murder. The three suspects are still at large.

Both Interpol #TurnBackCrime Ambassador Yusuf Abramjee and Laudium BBM Service tweeted about the incident:

Murder and Robbery in Taj street, Laudium. Female victim. @Abramjee — Laudium BBM Service™ (@LaudiumBBMServc) September 19, 2016

– Caxton News Service