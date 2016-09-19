Tshwane hands over more RDP houses

A total of 39 families in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, became the latest beneficiaries of RDP houses from the City of Tshwane.

Tshwane’s member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for housing settlements Councillor Mandla Nkomo handed the houses over to the approved beneficiaries in Kudube, Hammanskraal.

He said the handing over of these units demonstrated the resolve the new administration has taken to speedy service delivery.

The 39 houses form part of the 100 houses that are built as part of phase 1. The second phase will follow with the construction of 200 units.

Last week the MMC handed 74 houses over to beneficiaries in Mamelodi.

The MMC also unveiled the construction of an underground conduit for carrying drainage water and waste matter in the same areas of Kudube.

“The built sewer construction will also service the anticipated building of other houses in the area,” Nkomo said.