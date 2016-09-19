menu
National 19.9.2016 04:18 pm

Public comment period extended for Eskom nuke site licences

ANA
Picture: Supplied.

Picture: Supplied.

The utility invites citizens to comment on its application for nuclear installation site licences.

Interested parties will from Monday be able to comment on Eskom’s application for nuclear installation site licences in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape, the power utility announced on Monday.

Earlier this month, the National Nuclear Regulator (NNR) approved the extension of the deadline for public comment on the application.

“The notice of the extension of the comment period was published in the National Gazette on Friday last week (September 16, 2016) and in the Provincial Gazette today, September 19,” Eskom said in a statement.

Eskom first published the notices for public comment in newspapers in and around Thyspunt in the Eastern Cape and Duynefontyn in the Western Cape on July 29, as well as in the Western Cape government gazette. The deadline was August 29.

“The notice in the Eastern Cape Provincial Gazette could only be published on August 8. While the notices in the 10 newspapers and the Western Cape Provincial Gazette complied with the period of 30 days that is prescribed in the National Nuclear Regulator Act (NNR Act), the notice in the Eastern Cape Provincial Gazette did not.”

Eskom then approached the NNR for an extension of the deadline. The new deadline for public comment is October 19.

Government intends to add 9.6 gigawatts of nuclear energy to the national power grid.

READ MORE: President Zuma declares December 27, 2016 a public holiday

African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
Eskom to engage Moody’s on possible downgrade 15.9.2016
Gordhan fighting ‘major battle’ against corruption – Godongwana 14.9.2016
W Cape man nabbed for cable theft 13.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Paul Walker’s character coming back for more ‘Furious’ movies?
Entertainment

Paul Walker’s character coming back for more ‘Furious’ movies?

Gayton McKenzie: I’m devastated, Mandoza conquered prison
National

Gayton McKenzie: I’m devastated, Mandoza conquered prison

Mandoza remembered for music that united us
Celebrities

Mandoza remembered for music that united us

Mcebo Dlamini’s Mandoza remarks anger Zuma fans
National

Mcebo Dlamini’s Mandoza remarks anger Zuma fans

WATCH: Pirates players dance to Xitsonga music
Entertainment

WATCH: Pirates players dance to Xitsonga music

readers' choice

Guptas ‘plotting Gordhan’s arrest to take control of PIC’
National

Guptas ‘plotting Gordhan’s arrest to take control of PIC’

Kwaito legend Mandoza has died
Celebrities

Kwaito legend Mandoza has died

‘Police minister’s long list of women he paid lobola for and later ditched’
National

‘Police minister’s long list of women he paid lobola for and later ditched’

WATCH: Mandoza’s death confirmed
Celebrities

WATCH: Mandoza’s death confirmed

Five facts about Madonsela’s investigation into Zuma, Guptas
National

Five facts about Madonsela’s investigation into Zuma, Guptas

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.